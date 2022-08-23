More data in the Core Web Vitals report





Google Search Console will start reporting on Core Web Vitals (CWV) scores for specific URLs in addition to aggregate scores for URL groups.

What this means is more detailed data for Search Console users.

With the updated Core Web Vitals report in Google Search Console, you can identify URLs that are preventing your site from achieving a “Good” score.

The information available in our updated report will help you know where to focus your efforts if your CWV scores are not up to par.

Learn more about what’s changed and how to read the new Core Web Vitals report in Search Console.

Core Web Vitals Report – What’s New?

Prior to today’s update, Search Console’s Core Web Vitals report provided aggregate scores based on groups of URLs.

Google will continue to evaluate the URL Group’s Core Web Vitals, but we can now take it one level up.

When you click a URL group in your Search Console report, a new panel appears on the right, showing URL-level data.

See example screenshot below.

Screenshot from twitter.com/googlesearchsc in August 2022.

This example shows a person investigating a CLS score that needs improvement. Click a URL group in the report to view individual URLs that require your attention.

Additionally, this report shows which URLs in the group achieved a “good” CLS score. Therefore, you may be able to skip these pages when investigating and fixing CLS issues.

This is much more efficient than going through all the URLs in the group looking for problems that may not exist.

The updated help page now states that URL group outliers are uncommon. In most cases, the score assigned to a group applies to most URLs within the group.

“LCP, FID and CLS status apply to the entire group. Some outlier URLs may show better or worse values ​​on some visits, but all 75% of URL visits experienced the indicated group status.”.

Source: @GoogleSearchSC on Twitter Image Featured: Piscine26/Shutterstock

