Sony’s PlayStation VR2 headset coming in early 2023





Sony’s PlayStation VR2 headset is expected to arrive in early 2023, according to the company’s posts on Twitter and Instagram. Over the past few months, Sony has provided information about its upcoming headset.

The company announced details of the headset’s design earlier this year, but has yet to announce pricing. , the PlayStation VR2 itll feature displays that can use foveated rendering to render certain parts of the image. Sharper than the rest to make things easier for your computer (or PlayStation 5 in this case). The company also says the headset will connect to the console with a single USB C cable.

Sony has already announced that it will have a lineup of about 20 major games available at launch. Contains a VR version of Hazard Village.

Unlike the original PlayStation VR headset, the PS VR2 doesn’t use a console-connected camera to track your movements. Instead, it uses inside-out tracking, similar to the Quest 2, where the headset’s own camera is responsible for motion tracking. This means you can still see your surroundings on PS VR2 while wearing the headset. Sony also says that the PlayStation 5 will allow him to broadcast himself playing VR games, but will require a PlayStation HD camera to be connected.

Sony also showed off a spherical controller with adaptive triggers and haptic feedback like those offered in Sony’s DualSense controller for PS5. It also has a finger touch detection function that can detect where it is.

PS VR2 only works on PS5. That might seem like a bad idea considering the console has been hard to come by since it launched in November 2020. There are some indications that consoles stopped selling out shortly after the launch, and bundles containing Horizon Forbidden West are now available for purchase for days. That said, there’s always the chance that Sony will struggle to stock up on the PS VR2. PS5 availability may then be just part of the equation for those looking to get into VR gaming.

PS VR2 could face stiff competition upon release. Metas’ high-end Project Cambria headset is set to launch later this year, but like the PS VR2, we don’t know how much it will cost. (The fact that Meta recently increased the price of its two-year-old entry-level Quest 2 may not be a good sign.)

The entire tech industry is also still waiting for Apple to unveil its long-rumored mixed reality headset. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports that the company may announce the headset in January 2023.

