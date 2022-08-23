Samsung Odyssey Ark is now available for pre-order





Pre-order to be one of the first gamers to experience a cinematic game

The Odyssey Ark represents a bold new direction in gaming, with a rotating 55-inch 4K curved screen that delivers an immersive cinematic gaming experience for console and PC gamers.

A large 1000R curved display wraps around the gamer’s field of vision, filling your peripheral vision and delivering next-level immersion. This is further emphasized by the Odyssey Arcs Cockpit Mode, which allows you to rotate your screen vertically for an all-new gaming and multitasking experience.

To create a cinematic gaming experience, the Odyssey Ark uses Samsung’s exclusive Quantum Matrix Technology Mini LED technology to provide precise lighting representations and detailed HDR control for superior 4K image quality. . Odyssey Arks matte displays offer anti-glare and anti-reflective protection to minimize distractions and keep users focused on the content in front of them.

In addition, the Odyssey Arks Neural Quantum Processor Ultra takes content quality to new heights by enhancing all visual details and upscaling content up to 4K resolution. To amplify the cinematic experience, the screen features Sound Dome technology with Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Booster and Quad Object Tracking Sound (OTS) to provide surround sound for any entertainment purpose .

In addition to premium display and surround sound technology, Odyssey Ark offers excellent 4K gaming performance with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

By pre-ordering the $200 Samsung e-certificate for other Samsung.com products today, pre-ordering consumers will save $100 off the retail price of $3,499.99.

Check out this infographic to learn more about the features of the Odyssey Arcs.

[1] gray to grey. A unit of measure for pixel speed. Used to measure the response time of gaming monitors.

[2] 18+ & 50 US/DC ONLY. From August 22, 2022 to September 12, 2022 (9:00 AM) (pre-order period), pre-order the LS55BG970NNXGO Samsung Odyssey Ark on Samsung.com or the Samsung Shop app (“Qualifying Purchase”) while supplies last. ) to receive $200 in Samsung credit. (“gift”). Gifts are one-time-use e-certificates that can be redeemed to pre-order eligible purchases of other Samsung products, except LS55BG970NNXGO Samsung Odyssey Ark. On first use, any unused values ​​are lost. If you did not use your reserved gift at checkout, your eCertificate will be emailed to you within 35 days of purchase. Gifts are non-transferable and limited to one per eligible household. Gift valid until December 31, 2022. If you return or cancel your purchase, the value of your electronic certificate will be deducted from any forfeiture, reduction or refund. Samsung reserves the right to modify or discontinue the offer at any time by posting notice on the app or his website. Void where prohibited or restricted by law.

[3] 18+ & 50 US/DC ONLY. Beginning August 15, 2022 and August 22, 2022 (9:00 AM ET) (Pre-order Period), pre-order and purchase the new LS55BG970NNXGO Samsung Odyssey Ark (Qualifying Purchases) and receive instant rebates (Gifts) on qualifying purchases. ) saves you $100. Gifts can only be used by customers who have completed their reservation during the reservation period. Gift valid only until September 11, 2022 (redemption period). Gifts will be sent to customers who book via email the week of 8/22/22. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Gifts cannot be applied to other devices. Gifts cannot be combined with other offers. Gift must be redeemed at checkout when making a qualifying purchase. A gift is a one-time instant discount. Gifts are non-transferable and limited to one per eligible household. Additional restrictions apply. Samsung reserves the right to modify or discontinue the offer at any time by posting notice on the app or his website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.samsung.com/us/samsung-odyssey-ark-pre-order-now-available/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos