Google finally fixes Google TV lag





Google TV is making some much-needed improvements under the hood.

If you’ve been feeling your Chromecast with Google TV has been slow to start up lately (in my case), I have some good news for you. Google has made various changes under the hood of Google TV to make it feel faster and more responsive. The changes are relatively minor, such as dialing down memory requirements for certain interface elements and improving overall cache management. However, you should check your Google TV dongle or device to see if anything is still exposed.

In a community blog post, Google officially detailed the changes to its TV platform. Updating is very easy. The Google TV software includes CPU optimizations and cache management tweaks so you won’t notice any lag on your home screen. The company says it has improved navigation, making Google TV more responsive when moving his remote cursor between tabs. Google’s post also heartily adds that Google TV now requires less RAM, so everything should be more stable, run a little faster, and have a better viewing experience. Considering how much RAM Chrome hogs, that’s a good thing.

Kids should feel faster with the kid profile, too. Admittedly, I didn’t set up a child’s profile. CPU optimizations are still being applied to some devices, but this update should already be available for Google TV.

Finally, free up storage on Google TV

Google TVs with Chromecast dongles are notorious for their limited onboard storage. However, I don’t think about it until it happens. At that point, grumpily scrub the apps off your device to free up space. I may or may not speak from experience.

Google is[設定]of[空き容量を増やす]Use menu options to simplify this process. This gives you options to clear your cache and uninstall apps you aren’t using, but it’s not as step-by-step as Androids Files by Google.This feature is available in the Settings panel[システム]>[ストレージ]>[空き容量を増やす]can be obtained from Note that this is still rolling out to some Google TV devices.

Finally, according to Google, they’ve changed the way Google TV handles app installations, so storage-related errors are less common. I haven’t dealt with this since setting up my Chromecasts with Google TV, but it’s enough to find a post about this issue. Google also introduces automated processes that run in the background to free up space on your Google TV device.

By bundling more space with the Chromecast with Google TV, Google could have avoided these storage issues entirely. A simple plug and play device. Maybe we’ll see more storage in future releases?

Faced with stiff competition from the likes of Apple, Roku, and Amazon, it’s good to see Google looking to improve the Google TV experience. As I said earlier, I’ve been feeling a slowdown on the TV platform for some time now. back to that. Chromecast with Google TV’s interface still feels a bit behind, so we hope these improvements roll out quickly.

