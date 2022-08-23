Google opens third data center, ramping up efforts in Singapore for first time in 15 years





Singapore – Google has completed its third data center in Singapore, bringing its total investment in such facilities to $850 million (S$1.19 billion).

The facility, which officially opened on Tuesday (23 August), aims to support reliable access to Google services for the region’s 2.5 billion people.

The tech giant is also deepening its commitment to Singapore after spending 15 years there, expanding its use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools from a program to train 50,000 parents and children on online safety. We have launched a number of initiatives, including partnerships for in the fields of finance, sustainability and healthcare.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said at the launch that Singapore is well-positioned to seize the opportunities created by Southeast Asia’s rapidly growing digital economy, strengthening its role as a hub for trade, people and talent flows. said to do. achieve it.

Having critical digital connections and technology is important.

“That’s why we are investing in critical infrastructure,” Wong said, noting that the republic’s digital partnership agreements with various countries will contribute to that goal.

He added that working with tech giants such as Google will strengthen Singapore’s technology ecosystem, especially in the areas of skills, innovation and sustainability.

The specifications of the new data facility were not disclosed, but a 2018 report in The Straits Times said it would be built on land the size of the first and second centers combined. The first facility he spans 2.5 hectares and the second he reportedly occupies more than two hectares of land. All three data centers are located in Jurong West.

According to an Oxford Economics report commissioned by Google, the company’s data center in Singapore generated economic activity worth US$216 million in 2020.

Google Asia-Pacific President Scott Beaumont said:

Driven by the demand for mobile internet data, Google began data operations in its first data centers in 2014. In 2015 his second center came online.

From a small office of just 24 people on Collyer Quay, Raffles Place in 2007, Google’s workforce has now grown to about 3,000 people in Mapletree Business City II, Pasir Panjang.

Building on our commitment here, Google is committed to working with the Infocomm Media Development Authority and Media Literacy Council to train 50,000 parents and children on online safety over the next 12 months. Did.

Wong said guardrails are needed to manage the downsides of technology, including fake news, misinformation, online deception and increased exposure to harm online.

