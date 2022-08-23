Back Market talks about its journey so far and plans for the future — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





The back market story begins when the founders realized there was a disconnect between refurbished sellers and consumers who didn’t know who to trust.

The ecosystem of refurbished dealers in each country is generally large, and the added value of these refurbished products is often half the price, but with essentially the same warranty as a new device.

The founders saw a business potential by creating one safe space accessible to consumers.

And so Backmarket was born, building a system that buyers can trust, adjusting all the quality standards of refurbished sellers to follow Backmarket’s grading.

major highlights

A notable highlight to date has been the continued support Back Market has received through multiple funding rounds, the most recent being a Series E funding raised in January, with the company valued at It has reached $5.7 billion (and has become France’s most valuable unicorn). .

Co-founder and CEO Thibaud Hug de Larauze said in a statement:

This support has enabled Backmarket to launch the Backmarket Program, a network of local repair shops that honor Backmarket warranties. The program is another step in building consumer confidence in refurbished sellers and matching the convenience of buying new devices.

The company also avoided 400,000 tons of CO2 emissions in the process.

Task

Meanwhile, the biggest challenge has always been building consumer confidence in refurbished technology, disrupting consumer behavior to make refurbished products their first choice for electronic purchases.

A company spokesperson told RTIH:

However, Back Market fills this gap by offering a minimum one-year warranty and a 30-day return policy to ensure new customers are risk-free in choosing refurbished products.

Compared to Europe, the US has big companies like Apple that invest millions of dollars in advertising to convince people to buy the latest gadgets.

To combat this, Back Market has found that highlighting bargains helps resonate not only with American consumers, but also with British consumers entering a recession. Of course, the environment is also a strong incentive.

question

The best back market questions recently asked by investors and/or customers are: In the eight years the company has been in existence, what has been the hardest part of your journey so far?

The answer is personnel. A company spokesperson commented if it succeeds because it has a great team.

Hiring has always been difficult because scaling the company was a lot of work and we were fighting to hire the best people, get the culture right, keep the people, and make all of that more efficient. There were also issues such as linking to

They added: The bigger you get, the more you have to reorganize your working methods and processes to adapt to your size.

There are some thresholds. For example, at 30 people the culture becomes less informal, at 100, 250 people the culture evolves and needs to change to make working more appropriate.

You need to constantly review your processes to reflect the values ​​of the people who help you. Symptoms from working in a team of 30 people showed signs of communication mismatch, so more processes were being put in place.

future

Finally, what can we expect to see from the back market for the rest of 2022 and heading into 2023?

Focus on building messages on quality, sustainability, convenience and affordability as the remanufactured electronics market continues to grow and has a bright outlook for the foreseeable future, said a spokesperson. said.

They conclude:

Back Market aims to enter the market for all things remanufactured and expand into new territories in 2023 to become the preferred brand worldwide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2022/8/23/back-market-discusses-its-journey-thus-far-and-future-plans The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos