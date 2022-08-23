Google may finally have found a solution to this pesky Wear OS problem





What you need to know Google seems to be working on a backup solution for Wear OS.This long-awaited feature lets you back up your Wear OS data when you pair your smartwatch with a new phone.Possibly Google one.

One of Wear OS’s obvious shortcomings is the lack of a backup feature in case you want to switch to a new phone, but Google seems to be working to fix this shortcoming.

A line of code discovered by an XDA developer (opens in new tab) in the Google Play Services app for Android (beta 22.32.12) reads Wear OS data before resetting the smartwatch and pairing it with a new phone. It suggests future options to back up. This feature will likely be an opt-in feature.

When it comes to pairing your existing smartwatch with a new phone, there’s currently only one hassle-free option. Specifically, you have to reset your watch and start over on a new device, which is inconvenient if you frequently upgrade to new smartphones. This has been one of the thorniest issues that Wear OS watches have had to deal with for years, and it’s amazing that Google has taken this long to address it.

Luckily, if you own a top Samsung watch such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, you can backup and restore your data on your new device. It is convenient in various situations, such as when replacing a device or when it is lost. Plus, Wear OS watches get their own companion app, so this won’t be an issue with many of the best Wear OS watches for a long time.

Nonetheless, pairing a Wear OS device with a new phone shouldn’t be too difficult, assuming potential backup solutions are exposed. Also, the data seems to be backed up to your Google One account, but you have to pay extra.

Note that APK teardowns only reveal features that are in development and are not a guarantee of feature release. This means that Google could always abandon this option at any time.

