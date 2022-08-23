Tips for sharing files and folders in Google Drive





This content is borrowed from Google’s full help site on sharing and getting started with shared drives.

Share one item with specific people

Use this method if you know the email addresses (Hampshire or others) of everyone you share with.

Open the file in Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides.

in the upper right corner[共有]Click.

[他のユーザーと共有]of the box[ユーザー]Under , enter the email addresses (Hampshire or others) of the people or Google Groups you want to share with. Tip: Search for Hampshire contacts by typing their name in the box.

Click the down arrow next to the text box to choose whether users can view, comment, or edit the file.

[完了]Click. The person you share with will receive an email letting them know you’ve shared the file.

Share a single item using a link

Use this method if you don’t know everyone’s email address, if you don’t know if everyone has a Google account, or if you just want to make your document more widely available. You can make your link available only to the Hampshire community, or only to the whole world.

Open the file in Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides.

in the upper right corner[共有]Click.

Click Get shareable link at the top right of the Share with others box.

To select who can view, comment, or edit the file,[リンクを知っている全員]Click the down arrow next to

Note that the link is only visible to Hampshire College accounts by default. To expand access outside Hampshire,[ハンプシャー カレッジの全員]Click the down arrow next to[その他]to see additional options.

The file link is copied to your clipboard. Paste the link in an email or wherever you want to share.

share a folder

If you plan to collaborate with a group of people on a regular basis, such as within a department or class, we highly recommend creating a shared folder or shared drive (see below). All items placed in this folder are then automatically shared with the group.

create a folder

Go to drive.hampshire.edu

on the left,[新規]>[フォルダー]Click.

Enter a name for the folder.

[作成]Click.

Then share the folder.

Select the name of the folder in Google Drive. Click the share icon at the top.Tip: Right-click the folder to[共有]can also be selected.

[他のユーザーと共有]of the box[ユーザー]Under , enter the email addresses of the people or Google Groups you want to share with. Tip: Search for a contact by typing their name in the box.

the access level[編集可能]Make sure it is set to

shared drive

A shared drive is a shared space where your team can easily store, find, and access files from anywhere, on any device. Unlike files in My Drive, files in shared drives belong to teams, not individuals. When people leave, files stay where they were, so your team can continue to share information and move work forward.

Not sure if you should use My Drive or Shared Drive?

Ask yourself the following questions.

Are the files of interest to most or all members of a given project team? Do the files share a consistent theme?

If you answered yes to both questions, we recommend creating a new shared drive. Create multiple shared drives if the files are for different projects. For a comparison of My Drive and shared drives, see Differences between My Drive and Shared Drives.

To get started see what you can do with shared drives

Change ownership of a file or folder

Sometimes you may want to assign the owner of a file or folder to another user. Owners have full control over access, visibility, and can choose to delete files.

How to change owner

You can change the owner of files and folders in Drive.

Go to the Drive or Docs, Sheets, and Slides home screen.

Open the share box.

Drive: Select a file or folder and click the Share icon at the top.

On the Docs, Sheets, and Slides home screen: Open a file, then in the upper-right corner of the file[共有]Click.

If the new owner already has edit access, skip to step 4. Otherwise, follow these steps:

in the bottom right corner of the share box[詳細設定]Click.

Click the dropdown menu next to the name of the person you want to make the file or folder owner.

[所有者です]Choose.

[完了]Click.

Transfer ownership to or from a non-Hampshire Google Account

Some of us have Hampshire-related documents in our personal Google accounts. Best practice is to transfer these items so they belong to your Hampshire account. You can transfer ownership between Hampshire College accounts, but you cannot transfer ownership between non-Hampshire accounts. Unfortunately, the only workaround at the moment is to download all files from your personal account to your computer and re-upload them when logged into your Hampshire account.

If you’re looking to transfer files, check out Google’s Takeout service. Provides an option to download an archive of all data, including Drive files.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hampshire.edu/it/user-support/software-and-hardware/software/software-tutorials-and-tips/google-workspace/tips The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos