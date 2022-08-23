Moscow Court Fines Google for Failure to Remove ‘Prohibited Content’ About Russian Invasion of Ukraine





Russian forces have shelled targets in eastern and southern Ukraine as President Volodymyr Zelensky repeatedly warned that Moscow could be preparing a more serious attack ahead of Kyiv’s 31st anniversary of independence. continued.

According to a document issued by the Kyiv military government, Kyiv’s local authorities have banned large public events, rallies and other gatherings related to the anniversary due to the possibility of rocket attacks.

In its daily update on August 22, the Ukrainian General Staff said that in the eastern Bakhmut region, fire from Russian artillery and multiple rocket launching systems had damaged the settlements of Soledar, Zaitseve and Bilohorivka. rice field.

Live Briefing: Russian Invasion of Ukraine

RFE/RL’s live briefings provide all the latest information on the ongoing Russian aggression, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction and the plight of civilians. For all RFE/RL war coverage, click here.

Russian forces continue to focus on full control of the territory of the East Luhansk and Donetsk regions, maintaining the occupied territories of the city of Kherson and parts of the Kharkov, Zaporizhiya and Mykolaiv regions, he added.

The city of Nikopol, located across the Dnieper from the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, was hit by shelling on five different occasions in one night, regional governor Valentin Reznichenko wrote in Telegram on August 21.

He said 25 shells had hit the city, set fires at industrial facilities and cut power to 3,000 residents.

Fighting near Zaporizhzhya and a missile attack in the southern town of Voznesensk, not far from Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear power plant, have raised fears of a nuclear accident.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, citing Russian deputy ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyansky, reported that Moscow had requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on August 23 to discuss the plant.

On August 21, U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and French President Emmanuel Macron held a telephone conference to discuss the importance of ensuring the safety of nuclear facilities. He stressed his “unwavering commitment” to Ukraine.

President Zelensky warned that Moscow could attempt “especially ugly things” ahead of Ukraine’s Independence Day on August 24, six months after Russia launched its unilateral invasion of Ukraine. is calling

Zelensky said he had discussed “all threats” with President Macron, and said the word had also been sent to other leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

“All partners of Ukraine are informed about what the terrorist state can prepare for this week,” said Zelensky, referring to Russia in his nightly video address.

Zelensky also warned that if Russia had pursued plans to bring the captured Ukrainian defender to trial in Mariupol, it would have violated international rules and cut itself off from the negotiations.

“With this despicable show trial going forward, negotiations beyond this will no longer be possible,” he said. “No more conversation. Our state says it all.”

In an August 21 article, the Financial Times quoted Gennadi Gatilov, UN ambassador to Geneva, who said Erdogan was trying to facilitate dialogue.

However, he dismissed speculation about a meeting between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that “there was no real platform for this meeting to take place.”

Russia said the Kalibr missile destroyed an ammunition depot containing missiles for US-made HIMARS rockets in the Odessa region of southeastern Ukraine, while Kyiv said a granary had been hit.

Neither claim could be independently verified.

With reports by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-google-fines-ukraine-war/31814512.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos