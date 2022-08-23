Instagram Prototypes BeReal Killer Clones





Meta has confirmed that it is internally prototyping a new Instagram feature that bears a suspicious resemblance to social media app BeReal, which has recently exploded in popularity. Discovered by leaker Alessandro Paluzzi, the so-called IG Candid feature mirrors BeReal by prompting users to share real photos at random times each day.

My colleague Casey Newton calls these imitators killing killer clones. Because they appear designed to incapacitate the upstart by mimicking the killer’s traits.

Paluzzi posted a screenshot along with an Instagram description of how the feature works. Add other his IG Candid to story tray. And at a different time each day, you’ll get a notification to capture and share a photo in 2 minutes. Here’s a screenshot:

For starters, this is pretty much what the BeReal experience does. The service, which made headlines last month and is now his #1 free app on the iOS App Store, sends users a notification at a random time and takes two minutes to take both a rear-facing photo and a photo. increase. Selfie at the same time. It’s a format that’s supposed to encourage people to share authentic images from the ages, rather than the carefully curated content that Instagram is known for.

Meta confirmed in a statement given to The Verge that it is testing the IG Candid feature. The feature is an internal prototype and has not been tested externally, Meta spokeswoman Christine Pai said. This suggests that there is no clear timeline for when the feature will go live, if at all.

However, given how Meta and other social media giants have responded to other popular apps over the years, Instagram will eventually respond to BeReal if BeReal’s popularity continues. It is safe to assume that you will expand the After all, when the Snapchats Stories feature became popular, Instagram rolled out its own Stories feature, and Reels is an obvious reaction to his TikTok popularity.

Meta isn’t the only tech giant to have deployed a killer clone or two.YouTube Shorts is another transparent attempt to capitalize on the popularity of vertically filmed short-form videos, and Twitter has taken advantage of Clubhouse’s popularity. We quickly deployed Spaces in response.

This isn’t the first time Meta has been accused of copying BeReal. Around the time of BeReal’s surge in popularity last month, a new feature called Dual was widely rolled out that allows you to take photos and videos from both the phone’s front-facing and rear-facing cameras at the same time. People were quick to point out the similarities to BeReal, but Dual is different in that you can capture content at any time instead of waiting for daily notifications. The Dual feature has actually been in development for a few years now, and it was just convenient that it was released around the time BeReals exploded in popularity.

