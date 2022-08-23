Technology: Everything You Wanted to Know About Google Street View





In other countries, Street View content comes from two sources: Google and individual contributors. However, in India, these will be collected by the technology giant’s new local partner.

IMAGE: A 360-degree image is created by a vehicle equipped with a 360-degree camera going out onto the street and collecting photos. Photo: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Google Maps recently launched Street View in India in partnership with Tech Mahindra and Genesys International.

It is the first time in the world that 100% local partners provide services.

The tech giant announced the collaboration at the launch of the 11-year-awaited feature.

What is Street View?

Street View is a virtual representation of a street and its surroundings on Google Maps, composed of millions of panoramic images to create a real-world experience.

This feature gives users a 360-degree view of streets, sights, restaurants, and landmarks while staying in one place.

A 360-degree image is created by a vehicle equipped with a 360-degree camera going out into the street and collecting photos.

In other countries, Street View content comes from two sources: Google and individual contributors. However, in India, these will be collected by the technology giant’s new local partner.

Street View’s official website said, “Our joint efforts enable people around the world to virtually explore the world.

where can i get it?

The feature will initially cover over 150,000 km in 10 Indian cities (Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Nashik, Vadodara, Ahmednagar and Amritsar).

The company plans to expand to more than 50 cities by the end of 2022.

Why was the feature released late in India?

Google first introduced the Street View feature in several US cities in 2007.

The company launched Street View in India in 2011, but was banned by the government.

At least twice in the last decade, Indian authorities have denied permission to roll out this feature, citing security concerns.

Authorities were reportedly skeptical that the feature would be useful to terrorists, as 360-degree imagery could reveal the location of sensitive military installations.

According to Google, the lack of a legal framework has led to “misunderstandings” at the government level.

How is this feature currently being released?

In February 2021, the Ministry of Science and Technology introduced guidelines for collecting geospatial data.

A new policy removes the need for pre-approval for building surveying, mapping, and applications involving geospatial data.

The guidelines included rules for collecting, using, and licensing mapping data.

We also provide a list of areas such as government installations, defense installations, and military installations where geospatial imagery is restricted due to security concerns.

Why does Google require local partners for data collection?

To encourage domestic innovation and technology, the 2021 Geospatial Guidelines limit foreign companies to an accuracy of 1 meter radius.

This policy allows foreign companies to access data finer than the 1 meter threshold using an application programming interface that does not bypass domestic licensees.

Therefore, Google must retain data collection and ownership with local entities.

What is the role of local partners?

As part of a licensing agreement with Google, Genesys and Tech Mahindra collect Indian street imagery and related data.

They utilize the infrastructure for imaging and mapping the streets of India.

Tech Mahindra works with Mahindra and Mahindra on cars and electric rickshaws.

The vehicle is equipped with a camera that collects data as it travels the road.

The company aims to collect 700,000 km of data in the next few years.

Is there an alternative to Google Street View in India?

Google Maps Indian competitor MapmyIndia has launched its own 360-degree panoramic view service called Mappls RealView. It was launched on the same day that Street View was born in India.

RealView is available for Android and iOS through Mappls, the digital mapping company’s consumer mapping portal, and the Mappls app.

Bangalore-based mapping company WoNoBo also offers 360-degree views of the streets of at least 54 Indian cities and towns.

Featured Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rediff.com/business/report/tech-everything-you-wanted-to-know-about-google-street-view/20220823.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos