Tech News You Need To Know This Week: August 23-29, 2022

New Jupiter JWST Photos Revealed

The most detailed picture of Jupiter ever made has been revealed by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

Two images sent back from the observatory show the planet’s massive storms, rings, and moons in an unprecedented way.

Two images are from the observatory’s near-infrared camera (NIRCam) equipped with three special infrared filters. Since infrared light is invisible to the human eye, scientists had to convert data from the web into images.

How TrendingAI and Blockchain Will Fight the Next COVID

The result is an image featuring a brilliant aura extending from the planet’s poles. The longest infrared wavelengths are redder and the shortest are bluer.

European heatwave gets name for first time in history

Hurricanes and tropical storms have a new ally. Meet Zoe, the first heat wave to be given an official name.

Scientists in Spain gave the name to a heatwave that saw temperatures soar to 112 degrees Fahrenheit (44.4 degrees Celsius) in Seville from July 24th to July 27th.

According to Jos Mara Martin Olalla, associate professor in the Department of Condensed Matter Physics at the University of Seville, weather bands are named to warn the public of temperature extremes and the dangers as climate change increases. I was. concern around the world.

Nuclear waste diamonds could be the future of sustainable energy

Fusion breakthroughs bring hope for more sustainable energy around the world, but a new technology that has so far flown under the radar may offer a viable alternative to nuclear pursuits. I can’t.

Scientists at NDB, a California-based company, claim to have built a self-powered battery with an average lifespan of 28,000 years made entirely of radioactive waste. This is perfect for future electric vehicles and the iPhone 5000.

Instead of storing energy generated elsewhere, batteries generate their own electrical charge. It is composed of two types of nanodiamonds, so it will hardly collide with vehicles or other moving objects. Additionally, the company claims that the battery is safe because it emits less radiation than the human body.

According to sci-nature.com, NDB has already created a proof of concept and plans to build the first commercial prototype within the next few years.

Man uses son as test dummy to prove Tesla’s self-driving car won’t mow down kids

North Carolina residents have made headlines for their unwavering trust in Tesla’s self-driving cars and disregard for the safety of their sons.

Carmine Cupani recently posted a video online showing a Tesla Model S with beta self-driving software using the self-driving software to brake while her 11-year-old son was standing in the path of a £4,500 car. Posted in

The car stopped well before the child and Kupani was in the car, ready to manually apply the brakes if necessary.

Earlier this year, Kupani uploaded a video showing his son sitting in the driver’s seat as a self-driving car effortlessly navigates a parking lot.

According to CNN Business, the experiment was in response to a video posted by software company CEO Dan O’Dowd that showed a self-driving Tesla mowing down a child-sized mannequin. . Cupani appears to have successfully proven that Tesla’s self-driving software doesn’t actually mow down children, but how much will it cost?

