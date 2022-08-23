Puerto Ricans see US and Latin American innovation as a two-way street





Hctor Jirau, director of operations and investment at startup accelerator Parallel18, is working to position Puerto Rico as a unique hub for innovative business and technology in Latin America.

Given global economic uncertainty and technological weakness, what are the current dynamics in Latin America?

Let’s take a look at the last two years: 2021 was one of the biggest years in terms of growth and investment, especially for early-stage startups in Latin America. Given the current global economic uncertainty, many capital allocators are moving from pre-publication to early-stage investments. This is a very good move forward, especially for startups. Although the macroeconomic conditions are not optimal, we are still growing in terms of innovation.

Of course I would be concerned if you were considering the public market as a proxy for this type of investment. But private investment is now a safer place for venture capital. Regardless of the current economic situation, this is a great opportunity. There is no doubt that we will see significant growth when it comes to this type of investment in Latin America. Similar trends are being seen in other emerging markets such as Africa, which is currently an investment hotspot. I may be a little biased, but I still believe that Latin America is a very good place to deploy capital.

What are the new challenges?

I still have the same challenges as before. There is economic uncertainty regarding local currencies. There are governance issues. inequality abounds. And regardless of the region you are considering, wealth inequality is still a major problem in Latin America. We found ways to innovate and develop.

Many investors in the continental United States consider a country risk premium in their financial models when considering deploying capital outside the United States. That’s why Latin American companies are heavily discounted compared to US companies. You can even think that these Latin American companies are mostly undervalued. You get very similar technological development and quality in terms of innovation as you would find in the developed world, but at significant discounts. applies. It’s a win-win situation for me.

How is Puerto Rico evolving as an innovation hub?

As people realize what has happened in Puerto Rico since 2017: Hurricane Maria, the 2020 earthquake, and the Covid pandemic that followed, we need to build resilience to enable innovation and business. has received a great deal of attention. work here. Puerto Rico is an innovation hub centered around most of Latin America, but also offers access to the continental United States. There is a large influx of companies doing business in Puerto Rico from all over the world, especially from Latin America, to facilitate access to the United States. On top of that, there are huge tax incentives for companies currently operating on the islands, benefiting from which will further broaden access for investors to deploy capital on the islands. As we see it, Puerto Rico is centrally located as an important intermediary between the expansion of Latin America and the United States.

What are the most overlooked opportunities in Latin America today?

Latin America has been able to expand remote connectivity with Internet access. This was not seen ten years ago. Now the US and other countries are confirming that many of the things they did before like DoorDash and Uber Eats really work in Latin America like Rappi.

Many large technology companies are now tapping the Latin American market to seek out new adaptations or new technologies that can be tested in the region. Once you understand what works, deploy it to the US or Europe. This is why many large technology companies are now participating in what are called corporate ventures. Large companies are acquiring or partnering with startups to help them develop and expand. We saw it recently when Google announced his $1.2 billion fund in Latin America.

