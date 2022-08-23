Xiaolang Zhang admits to stealing Apple Car trade secrets before fleeing to work for Chinese rival Xpeng





A former Apple employee has pleaded guilty to stealing trade secrets from the company regarding a highly sensitive self-driving car project.

Xiaolang Zhang will be charged in a San Jose, Calif. court on August 22nd, facing up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Zhang was arrested at San Jose airport in 2018 as he was about to board a plane to China, intending to leave China to work for Chinese EV startup Guangzhou Xpeng Automobile Technology (also known as Xpeng). .

From December 2015 to May 2018, Zhang designed and tested circuit boards for Apple’s self-driving car project compute team.

In April 2018, having just returned from his father’s paternity leave, he revealed that he wanted to stay in China for an extended period of time to help his ailing mother, while at the same time planning to work for Xpeng.

In the weeks leading up to his arrest, an investigation into Zhang’s activities by Apple Security found that he transferred 24 GB of highly questionable data to his wife’s laptop. This included his 25-page document containing engineering schematics for the circuit board of a self-driving car.

Zhang was also found to have stolen circuit boards and servers from an autonomous vehicle lab and filmed them with closed-circuit cameras.

The plea deal has been sealed by the U.S. government, but documents reveal he pleaded guilty to a single charge of theft of trade secrets, with his sentencing scheduled for Nov. 14. .

Apple’s self-driving car retreat

The case is one of Apple Inc.’s many setbacks in its attempt to launch a self-driving car since 2014, which is predicted not until at least 2025.

The setback also includes a second employee who was indicted in 2019 for alleged trade secret theft. Her ex-employee, Jizhong Chen, is represented by the same lawyer as Zhang, but no trial date has yet been set.

