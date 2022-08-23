SteelSeries Announces New Arena Gaming Speaker Line and Wireless Mic





SteelSeries is introducing a new line of gaming-focused desktop PC speakers. This speaker offers vibrant sound and options for RGB lighting and 5.1 surround. The new SteelSeries Arena loudspeakers are split into three distinct offerings, Arena 3, Arena 7 and Arena 9, offering options from simple to more spectacular setups. Had to try Arena 3 and Arena 7. I think most people would choose this over the more expensive top end models. This is what they are all about.

From bottom to top, the $129.99 Arena 3 is a no-frills two-channel configuration with 4-inch drivers for PCs, Macs, and other devices via a 3.5mm connection. The Arena 7 uses bass speakers and adds programmable RGB lighting, a floor-standing subwoofer, and PlayStation compatibility via USB-A connectivity for a mid-range price of $299.99. The top-of-the-line Arena 9 ups the formula to a 5.1 surround setup by adding a center wedge speaker, two wireless rear channels that can be wall-mounted, and a small desktop control pad with an OLED display. All woofers are $549.99.

Left to right: SteelSeries Arena 7, SteelSeries Arena 9, SteelSeries Arena 3. Image: SteelSeries

Also releasing with the speaker is the $99.99 in-ear Arena wireless microphone. It’s like a headset mic without the headset, it plugs into your ear as if you were doing a special operation and you can chat while listening through the arena speakers. Charge via USB-C and use the USB-C dongle (USB-A adapter included) for 2.4GHz wireless on PC, PlayStation and Mac.

These SteelSeries speakers seem to be aiming squarely at Razer’s aging Nommo line from 2018. It offers similar audio setups of 2.0, 2.0 with RGB, and 2.1 with RGB and subwoofers priced from $129.99 to $599.99. The Nommo Pro is a high-end 2.1 setup with THX certification and Dolby virtual surround support, but the Arena is instead a bigger one across the range. Choose between drivers (4 inches compared to Razer’s 3 inches) and real surround sound in the top end. Low price.

The Razer Nommo Pro is one of SteelSeries Arena’s main competitors. It’s a bit of an eyesore, depending on your taste. Photo by Stefan Etienne/The Verge

Affordable Arena 3 2.0 speakers may lack flashy features like RGB lighting, but you’ll get up to two wired 3.5 mm devices and Bluetooth connectivity via 4-inch drivers and front-facing bass ports. 3.5mm headset output on the back of the right speaker as well as pumping. Their sound can also be tweaked via the free downloadable SteelSeries Sonar Audio software’s EQ controls, and the speakers can also be tilted on the stand to make the sound face up.

In the midrange, the Arena 7 could be just the right porridge for those who need a dedicated 6.5-inch subwoofer and RGB flares without going full surround overkill. This setup sacrifices one of the Arena 3’s 3.5mm inputs, but adds optical audio for a more serious sound setup. All the main inputs are connected to the subwoofer, while the right speaker keeps its handy headset jack under its glowing LED dome. Areas 7 and 9 are connected via USB, so the SteelSeries software suite allows you to match the LEDs to what you see on screen and custom tune the sound profile and EQ. That USB plug is also what makes these mid- and high-tier speaker setups usable with PlayStation consoles, but unfortunately the surround-sound-capable Arena 9 is limited to 2.1 output on Sony-compatible systems.

All models in the Arena line use similar 4 inch organic fiber cone drivers. Image: SteelSeries

In limited testing of the Arena 3 and Arena 7 speakers on my desktop PC and Mac laptop, they provide wonderfully full sound without making my desk setup look weird or downright gaudy. It turns out that (If you don’t mind a touch of RGB, don’t.) I usually prefer the 2.0 setup to keep things off the floor, but the Arena 7 shows a lot of potential in its features and value. It gets pretty loud, and its woofer can actually rattle small objects off your desk when cranked, but the Arena 7s’ volume tends to go too low and too loud with the slightest adjustment. There may also be some software tweaks required to adjust to your setup.

It gets so loud that when you actually crank it, its woofer can rattle small objects off your desk

My personal distaste for desktop surround sound may have been fueled in my teenage years when my 7.1 Creative Labs setup resulted in more wire clutter than actual sound quality, but at first glance, the Arena 9 seems like a lot. If most people just opt ​​for a gaming headset and SteelSeries has some strong options to consider, desktop 5.1 speaker setups with flagship gaming consoles and Paying the same amount sounds a little unreasonable.

The back of the Arena 9s subwoofer with the most expandable I/O. Image: SteelSeries

Despite the prevalence of wireless and wired gaming headsets, having a good computer speaker setup that enhances audio quality for everything from games, music, and videos to work-from-home Zoom calls is a convenient allure. I have. Avoid accidentally kicking the subwoofer under your desk. It’s heavy on fairly sharp corners, and no amount of bass or good sound drowns out tears.

