Twitch Now Allows Partners To Stream On Rival Platforms Like YouTube And Facebook – TechCrunch





Twitch is ending an exclusivity deal that has prevented partners from streaming on other services, the company said in an email to partners on Tuesday. but you can’t stream on Twitch at the same time.

“When we first developed our partner program, we felt it was important to focus exclusively on Twitch for live streaming for streamers to build a community,” the company wrote in an email. “We still believe Twitch is a great place for creators to build and engage with their community. We also recognize that we are engaging with our communities in many places, and that is why we are updating our policies.”

Twitch has clarified that it will not allow simulcasts on web-based Twitch-like services that support long-term streaming, such as YouTube and Facebook. Give your audience the best possible experience. However, the company acknowledges that some of its partners want to use other services to grow their communities, so simulcasting on TikTok and Instagram Live is allowed. .

On its FAQ page, Twitch explained that this change applies to the majority of partners on the platform. Please note that Twitch will be subject to changes if the Partner Agreement can be viewed on the Dashboard and has not received notice of additional agreements from the Company. We ask partners to contact us if they are unsure if the changes apply to them.

The company also says that if a partner turns off their Twitch stream, they can immediately start live streaming elsewhere, noting that they don’t have to wait in advance. Additionally, Twitch says players can still promote other channels on his Twitch panels and streams.

Twitch’s decision to end its partner exclusivity clause could be a way to prevent its most popular streamers from leaving the platform to stream with rivals.

