Apple’s iPadOS 16.1 update will ship after the release of iOS 16 for iPhones





Apple has confirmed that iPadOS 16.0 won’t be available to the public, and that the tablet-centric OS won’t come out until iOS starts hitting smartphones. In a statement to TechCrunch, it was attributed solely to the company, saying: You have the flexibility to deliver his iPadOS on your own schedule. This fall, iPadOS will ship after iOS as version 16.1 in a free software update.

Apple has traditionally released iPadOS and iOS together, but ever since Apple split the iPad operating system as a separate entity in 2019, this separation has always felt possible. It’s his week after iOS 13’s nasty initial rollout. ) Still, while Apple has made a habit of delaying individual features in its mobile OS, this is a pretty big change of pace, pushing the OS itself back to an early version.

The news confirms a report released earlier this month by Bloombergs’ Mark Gurman, which comes with the release of the first beta of iPadOS 16.1. Currently Apple’s developer site doesn’t seem to have release notes for his 16.1 beta. The company is also releasing a new iOS 16 build for iPhone developers, but this one is for his 16.0 instead of 16.1.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to The Verges’ request for comment on why iPadOS would be released later, skipping the first version. However, many people participating in the beta of the upcoming OS point out that its flagship Stage Manager multitasking system feels very inadequate. When my colleague David Pierce previewed his OS, he said he hated his Stage Manager. Renowned iPad user Federico Viticci recently petitioned Apple to delay this feature, reporting crashes every few minutes while using it and UI glitches all over the place. He also said he thinks some parts of the feature design are fundamentally misplaced.

The fact that going back to traditional Split View and Slide Over now feels so comfortable…says a lot.

If Stage Manager is the future of iPadOS for professional users, hopefully Apple understands that there’s no rush. We have been waiting for this for years. We may get it in spring 2023.

Federico Vitic (@viticci) August 18, 2022

It sounds like iPadOS isn’t ready for prime time, but that delay could cause strange behavior for iPad users who soon upgrade to iOS 16 on their iPhones. Messages edited on iOS will almost certainly look different on the iPad, based on how the system behaved in Beta. Also, it’s hard to say for sure how iPadOS will handle things like the iCloud Shared Photos Library. Additionally, as someone who lives in beta, I can tell you that after getting used to features on one device, it can be annoying not to be able to use them on another device running a very similar OS. increase. It’s easy to imagine the frustration of forgetting that my iPad still doesn’t support passkeys or emoji dictation.

The iPadOS delay also raises the question of what will happen with macOS Ventura, which also includes Stage Manager. However, it’s easier to ignore on Mac (I had to ask a colleague how to activate it). Also, Apple’s desktop OS doesn’t have the same tradition of being updated as the iPhone.

If the OS release has not been completed despite the potential drawbacks, it is recommended to defer the OS release. Apple technically hasn’t given an actual date for when iPadOS (or iOS) will be released, but the wait is a little longer.

