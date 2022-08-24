NextGen TV Moves Forward as Hisense’s NextGen TV Lineup Goes Retail with a Focus on Consumer Education





WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Pearl TV, the coalition of American broadcasters transitioning to NEXTGEN TV, today announced Hisense’s new NEXTGEN TV model. His U7H and U8H are now available in retail from his MSRP of $799. Hisense joins manufacturers Sony, Samsung and LG Electronics, which already sell more than 70 models. As NEXTGEN TV’s marketplace expands across on-air devices and across cities, consumers can research and explore the value of their purchases through a variety of sources on www.watchnextgentv.com.

“Hisense has long been recognized as an affordable, high-tech and high-quality brand. Its NEXTGEN TV model once again highlights how we push the boundaries of innovation to deliver value to consumers.” .” Pearl Television. “When consumers look for logos, they can be confident that a Hisense NEXTGEN TV purchased today will be ready for future technology enhancements, whether they are buying online or in-store.”

NEXTGEN TV, a broadcast technology standard also known as ATSC 3.0, is the first major overhaul to the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) standard for receiving over-the-air (OTA) signals since the introduction of ATSC 1.0 in 1996. is. TV is a free his OTA service based on interactive internet protocol technology, offering the best combination of online and broadcast TV and continuing to innovate as new services are developed.

By integrating NEXTGEN TV technology into two model series, and launching a third series later this year, Hisense will provide viewers ready for 4K OTA content and the latest upgrades with more broadcasting options. and bring upgrades.

U7H Series Anything TV. IMAX Enhanced, Filmmaker Mode, Dolby Vision IQ, SL-HDR-1/HDR 10/10+/Adaptive, Quantum Dot, FreeSync Premium, and the newly integrated NEXTGEN TV ATSC 3.0 tuner deliver 4K HDR in any situation. Display beautiful images on your screen. content. Premium audio enhancements such as Dolby Atmos, eARC, and WiSA deliver immersive audio, and a 120Hz refresh rate delivers smooth clarity as well as fluid motion for fast-moving games, sports, and movies To do. The U7H series offers screen sizes ranging from 55 to 85 inches and starts at an MSRP of $799.99. Available now at retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon. U8H Series Emphasis on technology, not price. Featuring Hisense’s ULED technology and Mini LED upgrade combined with Quantum Dots, the U8H delivers vibrant colors, impressive contrast, and its trademark bright images for a stunning HDR experience. . With a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1500 nits peak brightness, IMAX Enhanced, Filmmaker Mode, Dolby Vision, Dolby IQ for cutting-edge image quality, and image upgrades like SL-HDR-1, HDR10+, the U8H offers outstanding features. increase. The U8H series offers screen sizes from 55 to 75 inches with MSRP starting at $1099. U8H is currently available at retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon.

“Superior performance and image quality are the foundation of all Hisense product offerings, and our U7H and U8H NEXTGEN TV models put more premium options within people’s reach,” said David Gold, President of Hisense USA. “Consumers continue to demand the best viewing experience and great value in a package, and NEXTGEN TV is proud to offer this.”

A survey conducted earlier this year by Magid Research in partnership with the Dolby and Pearl TV business groups revealed that consumer awareness continues to grow, with 40% recognizing NEXTGEN TV and using it 25% increase from last year in possible markets. Contributing to that recognition are new additional resources that consumers can use to see if his NEXTGEN TV is airing in their city, an e-commerce page where consumers can research and purchase models, and “The Johnson Family” informative video. When the Johnson family gathers around his NEXTGEN TV, they’re just like any other family across the United States, enjoying enhanced dialogue, consistent volume, cinema-quality sound, plus an integrated Dolby audio experience. You will be overwhelmed by the interactive and personal features. .

Now airing in over 50 markets, NEXTGEN TV reaches half the US population. According to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), from his 3 million units shipped in 2021, he is projected to sell 4.5 million units in 2022.

About Pearl TV Pearl TV is the business unit of a US broadcaster that focuses on forward-looking broadcasting, including innovative ways to promote local broadcast TV content and develop digital media and wireless platforms for the broadcast industry. We share a common interest in exploring opportunities. Consisting of more than 820 television stations, Pearl’s membership includes Cox Media Group, Graham Media Group, Gray Television, Hearst Television, Nextar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group, EW Scripps Company, and TEGNA Inc. includes eight of America’s largest broadcasters.

About Hisense USA Corporation Founded in 2001, Hisense USA Corporation offers a range of technology products such as TVs, Laser TVs, Refrigerators, Air Conditioners, Dehumidifiers, Beverage Coolers and Freezers, delivering feature-packed products at a fraction of the cost. Our mission is to provide In 2021, the company will be the fastest-growing of the top five TV brands in North America, with year-over-year growth both domestically and globally. Hisense USA Corporation is a multinational consumer technology manufacturer and a subsidiary of Hisense Company, one of the world’s largest television brands.

