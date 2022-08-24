NTT DATA Joins Global Plug and Play Innovation Platform to Accelerate Solution and Service Initiatives





SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — NTT DATA, a global innovator of trusted IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, has joined the world’s leading Silicon Valley-based companies, Plug and Signed a strategic partnership agreement with Play. Corporate innovation platform. NTT DATA participates in the Plug and Play Enterprise Tech Program to leverage new technologies and business models in Silicon Valley and beyond. The collaboration between NTT DATA and Plug and Play will enable NTT DATA to source and partner with top technology start-ups to support their ongoing agile innovation strategy and portfolio.

“In the new medium-term management plan that started on April 1, 2022, we will utilize our assets that combine our technology, knowledge, and experience, and improve the mobility of our business to provide value to our customers on a global basis. Kazuya Hirota, head of NTT DATA’s Silicon Valley branch, said, “Especially when it comes to growth and emerging technologies, We are focused on strengthening our technological capabilities for the future in collaboration with.A strategic partnership with Plug and Play accelerates cooperation with potential partners who contribute more broadly and faster to our assets. not only increase the value we provide to our customers.”

Nate Hinman, Senior Director of Plug and Play Enterprise Tech, said: Through this partnership, Plug and Play will help his NTT DATA partner with early-stage enterprise technology to bring new innovations to the Japanese market. ”

Plug and Play specializes in driving innovation in over 20 different industries, including Enterprise Tech. The program covers a wide range of technologies representing nearly every function within an enterprise. The partnership with NTT DATA will accelerate the development of technology solutions for a wide range of fields, including big data, customer experience, and cyber security.

For more information on how to participate, please visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/enterprise.

About Plug and Play Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in his 40+ locations on 5 continents. We offer corporate innovation programs to help our corporate partners at every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. He has also organized startup acceleration programs and built in-house VCs to innovate across multiple industries, having invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, Rappi and more. We are promoting. For more information, please visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/.

About NTT DATA NTT DATA, part of the NTT Group, is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help our clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA helps customers and society move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to the long-term success of our clients, combining global reach with local client interest to serve clients in over 50 countries. Please visit nttdata.com.

