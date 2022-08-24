Structured data guidelines for Google Updates articles





We’ve updated our structured data guidelines for articles to reflect that we’ve removed the AMP requirement and changed our image guidelines for Top Stories eligibility.

Three changes to the guidelines made it clear that eligibility for the Stop Stories section, which dominates the top of search results, has become more accessible to a wider range of publishers.

Top stories don’t need structured data

Top news is how Google shows the latest news content in search results.

Searching for trending topics in news generates the Top Stories section. This section is sized to dominate the mobile and desktop search screens and appears at the top of the search results.

Top Stories may also appear at the bottom center of the page.

Therefore, it is very important for sites that publish breaking news to appear in Top Stories.

Interestingly, Google added language to the first paragraph of the Article Structured Data guidelines to point out that structured data does not have to appear in the top story.

This is a new paragraph:

“Adding article structured data to news, blog, and sports article pages helps Google understand your webpages better and surface article title text, images, and date information in Google Search and other property search results. (e.g. , Google News, Google Assistant) There are no markup requirements for using Google News features such as Top News, but you can add Articles to make your content more clear on Google (for example, is it a news article, who is the author, what is the title, etc.).

Whether it’s always been the case that structured data didn’t need to be eligible, or whether this is new, Google’s documented requirements are less restrictive and more comprehensive. It is worth noting because it shows

This means that news sources that don’t add article structured data may still be eligible to appear in Top Stories.

This also applies to other hardened lists. So it stands to reason that Google’s documentation on Top Stories should also follow the trend of no longer requiring structured data to be certified.

However, including structured data such as Article Schema.org structured data is still a best practice. This makes it easier for the publisher to understand her web page for Google.

Google removes references to AMP

AMP, short for Accelerated Mobile Pages, is a framework for developing HTML pages that load very fast on mobile devices.

Using AMP was once required to be eligible to be featured in Top Stories.

That is no longer the case, and Google has removed AMP-related information from the Article Structured Data Guidelines to reflect that change.

Google isn’t just changing the guidelines to include AMP and non-AMP information. Google has completely removed all references to his AMP from their structured data guidelines.

Publishers using AMP are no longer referenced from the structured data guidelines for articles.

Google published advance notice of this change in 2020 in a blog post.

“You no longer need AMP to get your article on Top Stories on mobile. It opens on any page.”

Changed to Top Stories image guidelines

Another change that we consider to be the most important is making it easier for you to be featured in Top Stories.

Change image size. Google reduces image size requirements,

Previously, Google’s structured data guidelines for images required high-resolution photos with a minimum width of 800,000 pixels when multiplied by height.

The contents of the guidelines before and after the change are as follows.

Previous:

“For best results, provide multiple high-resolution images with aspect ratios of 16×9, 4×3, and 1×1 (minimum 800,000 pixels by multiplying width by height).”

rear:

“For best results, provide multiple high-resolution images with aspect ratios of 16×9, 4×3, and 1×1 (minimum 50K pixels by multiplying width by height).”

Guidelines for Top Stories

These changes may seem trivial on the surface. But they are important.

It’s a bit interesting that the guide for publishers using AMP has been completely removed. It looks like Google is pulling out of his AMP.

Google’s updated top news image guidelines are a welcome change. This is to encourage the use of smaller image sizes which is better for users and publishers.

