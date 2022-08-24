Who is Anna Mani and why is she honored by Google now?





Mani is an innovative scientist and was recognized for his contributions to weather forecasting and renewable energy research in India.

Indian scientist and entrepreneur Anna Mani turned 104 on August 23rd.

In her honor, Google changed the US and India doodles to illustrations of her and her work.

This is her story:

early life

Mani was born in 1918 in Piamade, the former Travancore state now known as Kerala.

Her father was a civil engineer who owned cardamom lands. She was her seventh of eight siblings and was an avid reader.

According to local reports, when she turned 8, Mani declined a set of diamond earrings as a gift, opting instead for Encyclopedia Britannica.

Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to her hometown in 1925 made a deep impression on her.

As a result of the visit, Mani decided to wear the hand-woven cotton clothing Khadi as a symbol of nationalist sentiment.

By age 12, she had read nearly every book available in her local public library and developed a strong desire to pursue higher education.

higher education

Mani holds a Bachelor of Science degree with honors in Physics and Chemistry from the Presidency College, Chennai (then Madras).

During her education, she was drawn to socialist ideas and at the age of 22 won a scholarship at the Indian Institute of Science.

She worked on diamond and ruby ​​spectroscopy. Her work has led to five research papers and her one doctoral dissertation.

Her dissertation included sufficient research work, but she was refused a Ph.D. because she did not have a master’s degree. However, she was awarded a government scholarship for an internship in the UK.

Mani returned to India three years later in 1948 and joined the Indian Meteorological Department.

Prior to 1947, simple instruments such as thermometers were imported. While in the department, she helped the country manufacture its weather instruments, and in 1953 she became head of the department.

This was no easy task. She worked with her 121 men in her men and assembled a group of Indian scientists and engineers to carry out the task.

Scientists standardized drawings of about 100 different weather instruments and started manufacturing them. Mani is particularly interested in solar energy and has set up his network of stations for measuring solar radiation in India.

Initially, her team used imported equipment, but soon designed and manufactured a variety of radiology equipment.

Wrong measurements are worse than no measurements

The scientist believed that an erroneous reading is worse than nothing.

She insisted on proper design and precise calibration. In 1960 she began her research to measure ozone in the atmosphere.

Meteorological measurements are meaningless unless the instruments are properly designed and manufactured, accurately calibrated, correctly exposed and read, she told the United Nations.

She designed a device to measure ozone in the atmosphere and installed a weather station. She also became a member of the International Ozone Commission.

Mani resigned as Deputy Director General of the Indian Meteorological Department in 1976. She also held positions at the United Nations World Meteorological Organization and in 1987 she was awarded the INSA KR She Ramanathan Medal.

In one interview, when I asked a young scientist for some advice, she said: First prepare yourself for work and use your talents to the fullest, then love and enjoy your work and make the most of being outdoors and in contact with nature.

In the 1980s she founded a company specializing in precision instruments for measuring solar radiation and wind speed.

She has authored two books on solar radiation that have become standard reference guides for engineers and scientists.

In 1994, Mani was immobilized by a stroke. She died on August 16, 2001 at the age of 83.

