Google Adds New Audience Attention Metrics to Display and Video 360 Campaigns





Google hopes to give advertisers more insight into their video marketing with two new custom bid measurements for Display and Video 360 campaigns.

First, we’re adding new audience reach considerations to our custom bidding tools. This allows advertisers to maximize their campaigns for attention on top of their existing goals.

According to Google’s description:

More and more marketers are trying to optimize their bids with the goal of getting user attention. Attention is an especially important metric for brands reaching audiences in lean environments such as connected TV. Optimizing for user attention is especially beneficial when direct conversions are hard to measure. For example, buyers can estimate what kind of attention an ad gets based on the size of the ad and whether the video ad is audible or muted.

With this in mind, advertisers will be able to measure player size, which is related to the size of the screen the viewer is viewing the ad from, and audibility, which measures whether the ad was shown muted. .

This facilitates all new ways of evaluating video ad response, and these additional variables provide more insight into actual potential engagement rates based on more specific viewing factors. is obtained.

For large brands, it can be a big factor in understanding how their audiences are consuming their content, but it can also be a big factor for smaller advertisers to understand how their YouTube ads are performing. You can get a better idea of ​​what is going on. Connected TV viewership continues to rise.

On the other side, Google also allows advertisers to use first party data from their Google Analytics account regardless of the version of Analytics they are using.

We know that many of our customers have migrated from Universal Analytics to the new Google Analytics or are in the process of migrating. That’s why we’ve made it possible to enable data from new Analytics 4 properties, either standard or 360, in Display & Video 360.

This will allow more marketers to leverage their own audience data in their targeting process.

These are interesting additions, not game changers by any means, but some new tweaks in video ad ratings that could change the way you approach video ads.

Again, with connected TV viewing on the rise, being able to measure these additional factors can be a huge advantage in maximizing ad reach and response.

The new update is rolling out across Google’s advertising tools starting today.

