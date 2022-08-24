DISA launches new tech incubator to support innovation – MeriTalk





The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) recently launched a technology incubator called DISAWERX to enable rapid experimentation of new ideas and technologies for novel and innovative solutions to DISA’s most pressing technical challenges. .

DISAWERX was created through a joint research and development agreement between DISA’s Emerging Technology Directorate and engineering firm KBR. DISAWERX is based at KBR’s Joint All-Area Combat Research Laboratory in Columbia, Maryland.

Balancing security and procurement practices can slow down the exploration of new technologies, products and solutions, and the prototyping and experimentation of new business models and approaches to DoD challenges. DISA said it must be able to solve problems through rapid and meaningful collaboration and rapid prototyping.

DISA has determined that it is necessary to establish an innovation environment to pursue and research the latest solutions to the country’s cyber threats.

DISAWERX enables DISA to work with industry and academic partners in a non-classified environment, allowing innovators to bring their best ideas and capabilities to demonstration, testing and evaluation.

Pentagon participants may also request a temporary license to test some tools through DISAWERX if it aligns with the operational needs of the team.

In addition, DISAWERX facilitates Technical Exchange Meetings (TEM) and Industry Engagement Forums, provides an on-site unclassified computing and networking environment, provides a sandbox environment for hands-on learning and training, Guarantee unlimited access to onsite resources. Secure remote access to your virtual environment.

