Frost & Sullivan Names Vyopta a Technology Innovation Leader





Vyopta Wins 2022 Global Workplace and Collaboration Insights Leadership Award

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Based on its differentiated value and strong overall performance, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Vyopta with its 2022 Global Workplace and Collaboration Insights Leadership Award . Organizations of all sizes seek actionable insights to support the ongoing reorganization of workforce, real estate, and technology for hybrid work. Vyopta focuses on vendor-agnostic, AI-driven, high-quality, secure, open, mass-deployable and interoperable solutions that empower IT decision makers and business leaders to succeed. Provide the UC and collaboration data you need. new environment.

“As organizations migrate to new communication and collaboration tools and re-optimize office spaces, Vyopta’s market-leading portfolio of solutions enables smart decision-making for hybrid work. Through its platform, the company provides an end-to-end view across technology, spaces, and users to help businesses understand voice and video collaboration usage and improve the quality of experience across UC systems and meeting spaces. efficiently,” said Roopam Jain, Frost & Sullivan’s vice president of research, information and communications technology.

Vyopta’s market-leading portfolio of solutions enables smarter decision-making for hybrid work. It enables organizations to efficiently manage user experience and engagement, UC system performance, and meeting space. Unlike many of its competitors, Vyopta has the unique ability to derive and deliver insightful data to meeting and call organizers as well as virtual participants, enabling IT teams to , or to quickly identify the root cause of infrastructure-related issues. enable problem solving. Vyopta partners with industry-leading cloud service vendors such as Zoom Video Communications, Inc., Microsoft, Cisco, Google, Pexip and BlueJeans to give customers the flexibility to monitor UC deployments of any size and complexity and the confidence to build, support and manage the collaboration technology environment that best suits their needs.

Vyopta CEO Alfredo Ramirez said: “Collaboration technology is pivotal in connecting distributed work teams. Our mission is to empower organizations with intelligence to deliver high-quality collaboration experiences to their users, and their greatest asset is It’s about getting the most out of your employees and your investments in communications and investments in collaboration technology,” Ramirez said.

Frost & Sullivan applies a rigorous analytical process to evaluate multiple nominees for each award category before determining a final winner. This process includes a detailed assessment of each nominated company’s best practice standards across her two dimensions. Vyopta excels by many criteria in the workplace and collaboration insights market. This includes innovation and creativity, stage gate efficiency, commercialization success, application versatility, price/performance value, customer buying experience, customer ownership experience, customer service experience, and brand his equity. includes efforts to

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta, the leader in digital user experience management for collaboration, has helped 40 million people collaborate better. His Technology Insights and Space Insights applications at the company have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations across 20+ industries worldwide use his Vyopta.

Source Vyopta Inc.

