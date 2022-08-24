Instagram is testing a new feature that looks just like rival BeReal





Instagram is testing a feature called “IG Candid Challenges”. This looks very similar to the core concept of BeReal, which is called anti-Instagram due to its focus on more “real” posts. With BeReal, users receive a prompt “BeReal” once a day at a random time. Then take two minutes to snap and post unfiltered front and back photos of what you’re doing in that moment. Similarly, according to photos of the new feature shared on social media, the Candid Challenges option will prompt Instagram users to share a photo to their story within two minutes “at a different time each day.” It also appears to use one of BeReal’s signature features, a dual camera that takes selfies and rear-camera photos at the same time.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed to CNN Business that the IG Candid Challenge feature is being tested internally, but did not provide additional information about it. “This feature is an internal prototype and not to be tested externally,” said Meta spokeswoman Christine Pai.

BeReal launched in late 2019, but was hugely popular earlier this year. According to Apptopia data, the app has been downloaded 43.3 million times since its release, of which more than 40 million will be installed in his 2022. This summer, BeReal took the top spot on his Apple App Store in the US. It was founded by a French entrepreneur, but Apptopia data shows that the US is its top market.

BeReal did not immediately respond to CNN Business’ request for comment.

Instagram has so far appeared to mimic one of BeReal’s popular features this summer, launching an option called “dual.” This feature allows users to record using the phone’s front and rear cameras at the same time. In recent years, Facebook and its parent company Meta have been criticized by lawmakers and some users for trying to beat the competition by duplicating core functionality. Just last month, Instagram faced backlash from users, including members of the Kardashian family who expressed frustration that the app was becoming too much like his TikTok. Instagram eventually backed off some of the changes.After BeReal, Meta may be fighting to keep younger users who seem to have flocked to the new service. We also have to confront why 100% of people find apps attractive. One of his BeReal users and Georgetown University students told CNN earlier this year that he believed the app’s popularity was an antidote to the pressure to look perfect online. He said he was.

