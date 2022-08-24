Google Stocks: More Room to Run (NASDAQ:GOOGL)





Two years ago, I wrote about Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock, Alphabet: A Proven Resilient Stock Selling At A Discount, and predicted that the stock would double in five years. Two years later, the stock has done just that. Still, even though the stock has already doubled, Google’s stock still has room to spare.

Below is a table of the company’s metrics for 2020 when the original article was written, my five-year estimates at the time, and the company’s metrics two years from now, showing that the stock doubled in just two years. This indicates that the

alphabet

original

(as of March 27, 2020)

5 year estimate

2 years later

(as of 2021/12/31)

Revenue (million)

$161,857

$332,283

$257,637

Net profit margin (%)

21.22%

19.55%

29.51%

Net income (million)

$34,343

$64,961

$76,033

# number of issued shares

698,566,000

680,267,000

675,222,000

net income per share

$49.16

$95.49

$112.20

Price Earnings Ratio (P/E)

22.58

27

20.4

stock price

(Before division)

$1,110.26

$2,578.33

$2,289.80

stock price

(20:1 after division)

$55.52

$128.92

$114.49

click to enlarge

Company metrics source: Morningstar & Alphabet Investor Relations

Google Finance

google today

The company’s latest quarterly report, dated July 26, reported a 13% year-over-year increase in quarterly revenue and a 17% year-to-date increase. With investments in R&D and other growth initiatives such as AI, search and cloud, I believe Google can continue to grow well into his late teens. In fact, the company added over 10,000 new hires to him last quarter, showing how the company is thinking long-term.

These investments were reflected in expenses that increased 18% in the prior quarter and net income decreased 14%. But the company still generated more than $12 billion in free cash flow in the quarter, for a total of $65 billion over the past 12 months. As a result, I’m not worried about the recent decline in earnings from last quarter if we continue to see reinvestment in our business units to drive growth.

Another positive aspect is Google’s operating margin. With an operating margin of 29%, the company continues to generate near-record profit margins, reflecting operational efficiencies. We expect this margin to drop slightly from its highs over time.

Google

analysis

Buy Rating: Using the same methodology as my analysis two years ago, I gave Alphabet stock a Buy rating with a five-year price target of $240 per share.

My analysis is that the company can achieve 25% net profit over the next five years. This is more modest than the current net income of 29%.

According to Statista, global online advertising is estimated to reach $876 billion in 2026, and Google has an opportunity to generate $368 billion in advertising revenue alone by continuing to capture 42% of the market. As of the end of 2021, Google generated $209 billion in total advertising revenue, including search and YouTube. He needs to grow 76% over the next five years for the company to generate his $368 billion in ad revenue. That’s a 15% annual growth rate, less than the 18% that my analysis predicts.

For the remaining $129 billion in revenue from Google’s non-advertising segments and Google Cloud, those divisions could only continue to grow at their current 35% annual rate to hit their $497 billion total revenue target over five years. increase.

The stock is currently trading at 20x and is trading at a reasonable valuation. We expect the price/earnings ratio (P/E) to widen from 20 to 25 over this period.

Board approval of additional $70 billion under share repurchase program, estimated to reduce shares outstanding at current price by approximately 583 million shares, boosting returns by 10% should be

Below is a table of the company’s current metrics and share price against five-year estimates.

alphabet

Current (as of August 19, 2022)

5 year estimate

Revenue (million)

$257,637

$497,303

Net profit margin (%)

29.51%

twenty five%

Net income (million)

$76,033

$124,326

# number of issued shares

13,553,000

12,969,000

net income per share

$5.61

$9.59

Price Earnings Ratio (P/E)

20.4

twenty five

stock price

$114.49

$240

click to enlarge

Company metrics source: Morningstar & Alphabet Investor Relations

*To better understand how to read the table above, read my previous article Meta: Attractive Valuation.

Google has been able to grow and double its share price over the past two years, just as Google risks falling short of sales as a result of inflation, recession and other macro and global economic factors. It is important to remember Because it endured the economic uncertainty associated with the pandemic. As a result, I believe Google stock still has room to move.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://seekingalpha.com/article/4536404-google-more-room-to-run The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

