



At its quarterly Board of Trustees meeting held today at Newport News, Virginia Tech’s Visitors Committee unanimously decided to extend President Tim Sands’ contract through the end of academic year 2027.

As Virginia Tech’s 16th president since 2014, Sands has successfully promoted Virginia Tech’s role as a global land grant agency, focusing on its teaching, research and outreach missions, and building federal , countries and the world have solved some of the toughest problems. .

Tim Sands continues to be the thoughtful, strategic, and visionary leader this college and the Commonwealth needs, said President of the Visitors Committee at Virginia Tech and Director of Intelligence and National Security. Said Laetitia Tisch Long ’82, President of the Security Alliance. With a remarkable record of consensus building, partnerships, and success, Tim has made the mission of the University’s Land Grant and the organizational commitment of Ut Prosim (That I May Serve) to the new and emerging trends we see in today’s rapidly changing world. I have proven my ability to adapt to every opportunity.

But we cannot stand still. We need to keep moving forward. Tim’s experience in facing challenges, coupled with his ability to build strong relationships and his ability to understand the needs and pressures of his students, are now more needed than ever. We are committed to providing affordable and accessible education for the people of Virginia and we are confident that Tim will lead us to that goal.

“My commitment to Virginia Tech is unwavering and I am very honored to continue serving Virginia Tech and the Commonwealth,” Sands said. Our students and faculty have repeatedly demonstrated their commitment to improving the human condition. Their commitment has led to increased demand for education at Virginia Tech and unprecedented support and engagement from alumni and friends. I am grateful to the board for the opportunity to further involve faculty, students, staff, alumni, partners and friends in advancing Virginia Tech’s mission.

Under Sands’ leadership, Virginia Tech’s reputation as a leader in research and innovation continues to grow, with annual spending exceeding $500 million. The establishment of Innovations’ campus in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area is central to its technology education and innovation strategy and helped move Amazon’s East Coast headquarters to Arlington. Sands is actively committed to improving the student experience. She expands access to talent for students, faculty, and staff. Increase the impact of research and innovation companies.

The three-day meeting was the first for the three new directors appointed earlier this summer. Sandy Cupp Davis of Blacksburg, Virginia, former owner of BCR Real Estate and Property Management. Charles Brad Hobbs ’90 of Virginia Beach, Virginia is President and CEO of Hobbs & Associates, a commercial and industrial HVAC contractor, and Executive Director and Chairman of Insight Partners, a commercial HVAC network. Each begins his four-year term.

Following an orientation session on Sunday morning, board members attended a retreat to discuss current issues facing Virginia Tech and higher education in general. Topics included freedom of speech and academic freedom, access and affordability, and the current landscape of intercollegiate athletics. Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips joined Board members for that discussion.

