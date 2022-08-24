Google Researchers Add Powerful Noise Removal Tool to NeRF AI Program





Google researchers have unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) program with incredible noise reduction that allows users to “see in the dark.”

RawNeRF can combine images taken from many different camera perspectives and jointly denoise and reconstruct a scene.

It works in tandem with Google’s Neural Radiance Fields, known as NeRF, view synthesis that creates a 3D rendering of a scene from multiple photos.

Research scientist Ben Mildenhall gives an example of a table lit only by candlelight that he captured with his smartphone. When I tried to brighten the RAW file, I got a terrible amount of noise.

However, after Mildenhall ran it through RawNeRF, the image was nearly noise-free, with much improved scene detail.

“Of course, RawNeRF is more than just denoising, it means you can change the camera position and view the scene from different angles,” explains Mildenhall.

“RawNeRF goes beyond this by actually reconstructing the scene and rendering a new view in a linear hdr color space. It means that you can also do something like

RawNeRF can replace a basic gamma curve with a more complex tone mapping algorithm that brings out shadow detail.

“You can also take advantage of linear color values ​​to render synthetic defocus with an accurate bokeh effect,” says Mildenhall.

From a scene of a candlelit table, Mildenhall incorporates technology into a photograph of a dark street lit only by street lamps.

Again, RawNeRF performs very well. This is because it was trained on RAW image data instead of his jpeg in post processing.

Mildenhall then gives further examples of poorly lit and noisy images that were incredibly well rescued by RawNeRF.

“Despite the noise, render is able to recover the fine geometry of this fence and bike,” he explains of one image.

The software is fed with a collection of 5 to 200 photos of the same scene. These photos can easily be taken in seconds using today’s camera technology.

From the data, AI software can manipulate focus, exposure and tone mapping after the fact.

“Although the single raw image looks significantly noisier than the post-processed one, we show that NeRF is very robust to the zero-mean distribution of the raw noise,” said Dr. the researcher writes.

“When optimized with many noisy raw inputs (25–200), NeRF produces a very accurate representation of the scene, so rendered novel views are run on the same wide baseline input image. It’s better than the dedicated single and multi-image deep RAW denoisers out there,” they add.

“As a result, our method, called RawNeRF, can reconstruct scenes from very noisy images captured in darkness.”

You can read the team’s paper here.

Image credit: All photos by Ben Mildenhall.

