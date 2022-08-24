Google will withdraw from the IoT services business.Microsoft does the opposite





Credit: Microsoft

Google is discontinuing the IoT Core service. The company made the announcement last week. Here’s why. Partner can better manage her customer’s IoT services and devices. (So ​​much for the idea that IoT workloads are the key to cloud business growth….)

While relying heavily on partners as part of our IoT and edge computing strategy, Microsoft continues to build stable IoT services and integrate them more tightly with Azure. CEO Satya Nadella’s pitch of “intelligent cloud/intelligent edge” is turning into a more intelligent end-to-end distributed computing play.

After a reorganization in April of this year that moved the Azure IoT Engineering and PM teams into the Azure Edge + Platform group, Microsoft will combine the IoT and Edge Computing teams to more seamlessly integrate these products with Azure. I have been working on it. Microsoft officials said at the time that they wanted to integrate IoT/edge with their Azure Arc hybrid management service. Azure Stack, its family of appliances and hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) products. Azure Edge Zones are 5G-connected cloud services available from edge facilities. That way, Microsoft can market edge devices as being manageable from Azure around the world.

Microsoft’s current IoT offerings include Azure IoT Hub, a service for connecting, monitoring, and managing IoT assets. Azure Digital Twins, which uses “spatial intelligence” to model the physical environment. Azure IoT Edge bringing analytics to edge computing devices. Azure IoT Central; Windows for IoT: Enables users to build edge solutions using Microsoft tools. On the IoT OS front, Microsoft has a real-time IoT platform, Azure RTOS. Azure Sphere, its Linux-based microcontroller OS platform and services. Windows 11 IoT Enterprise and Windows 10 IoT Core — legacy IoT OS platforms still supported by Microsoft but not significantly updated since 2018.

(I’m not very familiar with what AWS has in this space, but a quick search reveals they have a full suite of IoT services for industrial, commercial, and automotive. We also offer FreeRTOS, an IoT Greengrass open source edge runtime.Like Microsoft, AI/ML seems to be a major workload here.Unlike Microsoft, AWS also does a pretty good job in home/consumer IoT. shows the presence of

I’ve been asking Microsoft for an update on their IoT and edge computing plans since April of this year, and have repeatedly been told it’s not the right time to give an explanation.

But at the company’s build developer conference in May, Microsoft officials announced several sessions on the company’s evolving IoT and edge strategy.

Some takeaways:

Like many cloud companies, Microsoft aims to build edge and cloud software and services as if they were one continuous computing fabric. Microsoft intends to support the full range of commercial IoT starting from the “small edge” (meaning microcontrollers/sensors/fixed purpose devices). To the “light edge” of Windows IoT Enterprise, Windows Server IoT, industrial equipment, robots, and kiosks. To the “heavy edge”, which means hybrid servers, hyperconverged infrastructure (Azure HCI), and Azure Stack. More and more IoT solutions are starting to look like tiny data centers, blurring the lines between devices, servers and virtual machines. In addition to better Azure integration, Microsoft aims to bring cross-service and device security to their IoT offerings (which I assume specifically means Azure Active Directory integration). Cloud-native programming models and Kubernetes/container orchestration are key to your IoT and edge strategy.

Microsoft also heavily covered the “hybrid loop” idea at Build this year. Concept: Hybrid apps can allocate resources locally on the PC and dynamically in the cloud. The cloud becomes an additional computing resource for these types of applications, and applications (especially AI/ML-enabled applications) can choose to do their processing locally on edge devices or in the cloud (or both). This concept certainly relies on deeper integration of IoT and edge devices and services with Azure.

Expect to hear more about Microsoft’s updated vision for IoT and edge computing at the Ignite 2022 IT Pro conference in mid-October.

