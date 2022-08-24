What I Learned About Diversity in the Tech Industry by Providing Free Tech Education





Lack of diversity in the tech industry is a long-standing problem that has only marginally improved over the past five years. Taking Facebook as an example, the social media giant increased its percentage of black employees from 3% to just 3.8% between 2014 and 2019. Other technology companies performed slightly better during the same period, but mostly with single-digit growth.

Since 2015, I have been Executive Director of a non-profit providing free training in computer programming, dedicated to making our education more accessible. Since the organization’s inception in 2013, it has provided free, career-focused education to over 8,000 learners. Of these students, 43% were women and 42% were people of color. Of the 1,368 learners in 2020 alone, 60% were female or non-binary and 49% were people of color. We have made a deliberate and sustained effort to create classrooms that reflect the demographics of the communities we serve.

However, our efforts are not representative of the technology industry as a whole. Slow progress might conclude that tech companies aren’t doing enough about their diversity efforts, or worse, they’re just lip service to diversity and doing little. . real change. While there may be some plausibility to these assumptions on a case-by-case basis, the truth is that the industry as a whole, like my company, is making genuine and continuous efforts to improve diversity in the workplace. That’s what I’ve been up to.

Unfortunately, it’s becoming more and more clear that there is no single easy and quick solution to this problem. As he worked to create more accessible tech education, Ive said, unless tech companies expand their efforts beyond simple hiring, the lack of diversity will affect both workers and tech in the years to come. I realized that it continues to cause harm over time.

Technology needs a rethink of hiring

One of the major problems is that tech companies really have no complete control over how they make up their tech workforce. The talent pipeline itself has many issues that hinder true employment equity.

For one, there is still a significant gap in the early exposure of female students and students of color to computer science in their education. Only 47% of public high schools offer computer science classes. Even more worrisome, the more diverse a school’s student population, the less likely it is to offer computer classes.

After finishing early education, the problem of going to traditional colleges and universities still remains. These have high barriers to entry and shut out many people who could otherwise have made their way to successful tech careers. It’s not just racial imbalance, it’s gender imbalance. Whites make up the majority of those taking her four-year degree in computer science, with just 19% women.

The good news is that there are alternative sources available for learning the necessary technical skills, and the industry is slowly beginning to recognize these sources as legitimate means of recruitment. not. Coding Bootcamp has a high percentage of female graduates, she is 41%, but still struggles when it comes to BIPOC students. Black students make up only 6% of her alumni, while Hispanic students perform only slightly better at 8% of her.

What tech companies need to know about the impact of low diversity

The lack of diversity in technology and its attendant implications is not a new concept, but technology leaders need to recognize the forces that influence the world at large and begin to consider the issue at a systemic level.

First, leaders must recognize that diversity in the field of technology and innovation is not just about being a good corporate citizen or creating equity in the workplace. Technology companies create products and services that become part of people’s everyday lives. They form norms and influence ordinary people in sometimes invisible ways. If the people behind these products are monolithic demographically, culturally and ideologically, their influence reflects that narrow perspective. You need a diverse team that can create solutions and products. Simply put, companies with similar-looking engineers essentially build products for people who look and have similar backgrounds to them.

Not only that, but the product itself isn’t all that great either. Diversity of ideas, backgrounds, perspectives and opinions has been proven to foster more innovation and stronger teams. It’s not breaking news. His 2015 McKinsey & Co. study found that companies with diverse leadership tend to be more successful. Researchers say diversity leads to a virtuous cycle of increasing profits.

But lack of diversity creates a vicious cycle of diminishing returns. As younger generations consider company values ​​and missions when choosing where to work, in order to attract the best and brightest, companies should focus on creating a culture of inclusiveness and welcoming of all. is important. Representation both inside tech companies and in the wider media is a big part of that.

However, if people don’t see themselves at your company, they are less likely to want to work there. A lack of diverse representation in the human population has been proven to affect young girls’ desire to enroll in computer science courses or enter the industry.

As such, entry-level talent needs to look at diverse teams and leaders in the hiring process, but companies must first recruit diverse entry-level talent to build a leadership pipeline. If that sounds like a bit of a catch-22, it’s because of it. However, while there are ways to get around this conundrum, that doesn’t mean tokenizing employees with alienated identities.

How to promote diversity from scratch

Technology leaders must make a deliberate effort to pave the way for growth and enable individuals from all walks of life to progress and grow within their companies.

Identify and eliminate barriers

Recognize the unique barriers that exist in different groups and break them down. For example, working mothers have unique challenges that often prevent them from reaching leadership positions. How can we remove these barriers?Your company may need to provide in-office childcare or other support, or you may need to organize meetings to make school drop-offs easier. It could be as simple as moving an hour later. Working from home is one of the most attractive options for employees with childcare and other caregiving duties.

Elevate Diverse Voices

One of the problems in coming up with these types of solutions is that often older (white, male, heterosexual, cisgender) security guards decide what works best for people with other identities. trying to understand. The result can be a solution that doesn’t really work on a practical level. To address this, create a platform for women and people of color to share their opinions.

This shouldn’t be as diverse as just a suggestion box, but it can be done with simple means like asking pe.

You can attend meetings, invite them to your table and ask for their opinion. It can also be achieved in larger ways, such as encouraging people to submit suggestions for speaking at conferences or posting on the company blog.

Whatever your strategy, the key is to create an environment where diverse voices are not only heard, but elevated. Combine this with more inclusive hiring practices that incorporate the unique needs of different demographics, and better alignment that improves the health of the company and makes it clear that a career in technology is possible for everyone. can start building. their identity and background.

Jeff Mather

Jeff Mazur is Executive Director of LaunchCode. LaunchCode aims to close the tech talent gap by matching companies with trained individuals.

