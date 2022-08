Why French actress Coccinelle celebrated her 91st birthday with a Google Doodle

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates Jacqueline Charlotte Dufrenoy’s 91st birthday.

Coccinaire was the first French celebrity to undergo gender confirmation surgery and the first widely publicized case of post-war gender reassignment in Europe.

She was a pioneer in the LGBTQ+ community, a famous club singer and a popular actress. Here’s everything you need to know about her.

How did Coccinelle get her nickname?

Coccinaire is ladybug in French.

As a teenager, Dufresnoy earned her name because she wore a red dress with black polka dots to parties.

What is coccinelle?

Coccinaire was born in Paris on August 23, 1931. She made her stage debut at the Paris cabaret venue Madame Her Arthur in 1953 and performed her Rendezvous song in her film premiere.

She earned regular spots at Le Carrousel de Paris, a popular music hall with many transgender performers, and quickly gained a sizable following.

In 1958, Coccinelle was operated in Casablanca, Morocco by French gynecologist Georges Bureau, becoming the first French celebrity to undergo gender reassignment surgery.

Coccinelle later said of the surgery: Dr. Buro has righted nature’s wrongs and I have become a real woman, not only on the outside but also on the inside. After the operation, the doctor said, “Bonjour, Mademoiselle, and I knew the operation was a success.

After returning to France after the operation, her fame skyrocketed, not only in her home country but around the world.

Her cabaret shows have toured around the world, including Europe and South America. Her act was based on popular sex symbols of the time, such as Marilyn Monroe.

Coccinelle starred in films such as Europa Di Notte (1959) and the Argentinian thriller Los Viciosos (1962). She later appeared in the 1968 Spanish romantic drama Das de viejo color.

She put on Cherchez la femmerevue, a show that ran for seven months from 1963 to 1964 at the Olympia in Paris.

Away from the stage and screen, Coccinelle was a very active athlete. Her 1960 wedding to French journalist Francis Bonnet was a breakthrough. They were married in a Catholic ceremony on the condition that she be rebaptized beforehand.

She founded the organization Devenir Femme (meaning becoming a woman) to help transgender people seeking gender reassignment surgery.

Coccinelle also helped establish the Center for Outreach, Research and Information for Transsexuality and Gender Identity.

In 1987, she published an autobiography detailing her transition and stage career.

Coccinelle died in October 2006 at the age of 75 after suffering a stroke earlier that year.

