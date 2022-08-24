Why Many Atlantic Canadian Farmers Are Struggling to Adopt High-Tech Solutions and What Can Be Done to Change – Dal News





New digital technologies hold great promise for Atlantic Canada farmers and regional agricultural producers, but rapidly increasing costs have left many struggling to adopt.

IGNITE Atlantic, a regional innovation hub, recently developed the Food Automation Series, highlighting innovative solutions being implemented across the region and increasing awareness of emerging industry advancements while reducing barriers to automation for industry members. increased.

In partnership with the Faculty of Agriculture, Ignite Atlantic recently hosted a forum exploring the possibilities of agricultural technology, initiating discussions on automation in the rural agricultural industry.

Agriculture in Atlantic Canada is unique, explains Jolene MacEachern, a dairy farmer and strategy expert in the Department of Agriculture. Smaller farming operations like those on the East Coast will benefit from increased accuracy, but numerically, technology implementations work better for larger operations. You need to think about how to adopt to gain an edge.

Barriers to adoption

In addition to financial barriers, the process of obtaining capital and adopting new technology involves a vast amount of information. This is a systemic issue and we need to have additional support for early adopters.

Utility issues can also be a barrier to automation in the agricultural industry. Lack of high-speed internet and cellular service in rural areas can hinder adoption of innovative technologies. Build Nova Scotia has plans for high-speed internet and is optimistic about access, but has concerns about affordability.

Agriculture and food production in the next century will look very different from the past, explained David Gray, dean of the Faculty of Agriculture.The use of data and technology will drive this change. It is imperative that Atlantic Canadian farmers have access to technology to ensure regional competitiveness and sustainability in developing food production systems.

While there are barriers to technology adoption in the industry, some success stories such as solar technology, disease prediction software (apples), and controlled environmental storage offer hope for the future.

Enabling technology

Atlantic Canada now has some of the oldest farms in the country, making succession planning an important process. This poses a generational challenge that does not exist in any other industry. In some cases, the farm has involved as many as three generations of him. This highlights the need for more farmers at a young age. New and exciting innovations can be a point of attraction for younger generations.

The best way to support farmers is to work closely with them, said Brennan Gillis of the Department of Agriculture’s Office of Commercialization and Industry Engagement. Our researchers are passionate about listening and understanding the concerns and challenges of producers. This allows us to fine-tune research opportunities that support economically viable solutions.

Implementing equipment cooperatives is also beneficial, especially for small businesses that do not need full-time access to expensive technology.

Another suggested solution is a project team. It proposes structured human resource support to help farmers apply for and manage innovation projects that could serve as models for other farms.

“Our focus is on building rural communities. To do that, we need to consider the industries within those communities and examine the problems that exist,” says Kiah-Ignite, industrial project manager at Ignite Atlantic. Jade Bonnar said. We not only help industry members achieve their ultimate goals, but also provide meaningful programs and practical support that make the entire process of innovation more achievable. “

