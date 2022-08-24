No, this video is not Google Street View of Antarctica with its tree lined streets





Antarctica’s surface hides secrets, and the only way to uncover them is to visit Google’s Street View feature, according to a recent Facebook video.

The video was originally from TikTok and features users reacting to another video of a woman looking at a map of Antarctica on Google.

“I mean, we’ve been taught all along that Antarctica is completely covered in ice. Why does it look like this when you go to Google Maps?” In Street View showing the tree-lined streets.

“Now I know I smoke a lot of weed, but that’s not the total,” says the woman. “I mean, where’s the snow?”

A woman encourages viewers to go to Google and check out Street View for themselves. However, the terrain featured in the video is not actually located in Antarctica.

Conspiracy theories related to the continent are nothing new. PolitiFact has confirmed the false claim that Antarctica has a secret entrance to a hidden world inside the Earth, has ancient pyramids and is not an actual continent.

I used the Google Earth phone application and Google Maps in my web browser to access the coordinates of Antarctica used by the woman in an attempt to recreate what was shown in the video. There was no Street View option available for this area, only the image associated with the coordinates showed people standing in the snow.

A closer look at the scenery revealed that it wasn’t directly from Google, but from someone using Google’s Photo Sphere feature. With this feature, anyone can create a 360-degree image of him, upload it to Street View, and place it in a location of your choice.

Google did not respond to PolitiFacts’ request for comment on the company’s Photo Sphere feature and TikTok video.

A reverse Google image search of the screenshot of the video revealed it to be a university campus in Jabalpur, India, about 7,354 miles from Antarctica.

Using satellite imagery of the area, we were able to match some of the landmarks and buildings featured in the video to those on the Jabalpur campus.

Despite the inability to grow trees and shrubs in Antarctica, two species of plants inhabit the continent: Antarctic hairgrass and Antarctic pearlwort. Yet detailed satellite images show Antarctica remains covered in snow, with no large patches of green visible.

our ruling

A Facebook user shared a video on TikTok of a woman accessing a map of Antarctica on Google. The woman shows what she claims is a continental street view featuring green tree-lined streets instead of snow.

There is no Street View feature available for Antarctica showing a similar landscape, and the images featured in the video were submitted by users of Google, not the company itself.

A reverse search of the images revealed that the landscape was actually of a university campus in India.

We rate this as false.

