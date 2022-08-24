Google Pixel 6a: History and Pixel repeats itself





Google is delaying the arrival of the Pixel 6a in India and is about to announce the Pixel 7 series. So does it make sense to spend around 44,000 on a Pixel 6a?

The Google Pixel 6a debuted in India last month after a long hiatus by the company. The Pixel 6a is powered by the first generation of his Tensor chips developed by Google and is only available in one storage version of him with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal space. The Pixel 6a came in chalk color. The Pixel 6a’s pricing pitched it against the premium and flagship phones of Realme, iQOO, OnePlus and of course the iPhone SE 2022. Is the Google Pixel 6a worth spending money on right now? Find out!

design

For the first time in evolutionary history, the Pixel 6a has a different design. Pixel 6a introduced a horizontal camera bar that stretches from edge to edge. The chalk color variant with a black camera bar creates a pleasing contrast to the eye and also grabs the attention of onlookers. Google uses his PCB material for the back, and it’s shiny enough to make you think it’s glass when it’s not. The camera bar picks up fingerprints and should be cleaned frequently for better image preview. The side frame is actually metal, making the Pixel 6a sturdy.

The placement of the power button and volume keys is confusing. Most of the time you end up pressing the volume up key instead of locking the screen. Given the natural movement of our hands, the design team fails miserably here.

The Pixel has a blunt front face, so there are no sharp or curved edges. Even after years of research and development, it still looks like an aesthetically unappealing block when lifted. There’s a wide chin and bezels around the display that really don’t work today.There’s a Type-C port for charging, but it’s not included in the box. It doesn’t have his 3.5 mm jack for audio devices, but it does have an in-screen fingerprint scanner this time around.

Overall, the Pixel 6a has a compact form factor that fits in the palm of your hand, but it’s significantly lacking in innovation.

Google Pixel 6a: History and the Pixel repeats itself | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

screen

The Google Pixel 6a features the central punch-hole display found only on Samsung phones, but most of the display has been moved to the left side of the screen. The Pixel 6a has a 6.1-inch OLED display similar in size to the iPhone 13/12/11, but instead ships with a 60Hz refresh rate. It’s hard to imagine a phone currently selling in the 44,000 price range shipping with a 60Hz refresh rate. This is typically found in entry level phones starting at 6,000.

Being OLED in nature, the excellent color output saves the Pixel 6a time.

performance

Google is known for providing a clean Android experience with regular security updates for Pixel phones. Pixel 6a is no exception. It comes with pure Android 12 right out of the box, with no pre-installed skins other than his own Google apps. No bloatware or sluggishness found on phones.

As for the processor, Google uses its own Tensor chipset with 5nm technology. The octa-core chipset efficiently handles your phone’s needs. Phones aren’t even for games. It tends to generate heat when used extensively or in games like Ludo King and Candy Crush. Routine calculations are good, but I can’t seem to load the page as fast as I would like.

In other ways, Google tried to bring something new and unique with Tensor apart from chipsets from Qualcomms and MediaTeks. Similarly, Samsung is experimenting with his Exynos processors. There are always inhibitors to anything new, and Tensor, in its first generation, successfully paints a uniquely good picture with lots of room for improvement.

camera

Camera performance on Pixel phones has been consistent so far. The Pixel 6a follows the standards set by its predecessor. It has dual rear lenses. The primary is a 12.2MP shooter with a 12MP ultra wide angle lens. The lens supports optical and electronic image stabilization. Images clicked on the Pixel 6a are rich in tones, feature fine detail, and maintain color balance. The image is never oversaturated here. This Sony IMX363 sensor works great with Pixel phones, and even the 6a doesn’t disappoint. Low-light photography is another highlight of the Pixel 6a. The wide-angle lens is pleasing in terms of the detail it retains.

Google Pixel 6a: History and the Pixel repeats itself | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

I cherish the shots captured by the Pixel 6a, especially in portrait mode. Even if you pay more, nothing comes close to it yet. The 8 megapixel selfie lens is best of all. My favorite mode remains portrait here. Pixels define edges and are known to meticulously distinguish the background of a subject. Portrait shots stand out so elegantly from the background that you’ll want to share them every time. With the Pixel 6a, you can capture up to twice the depth in portrait shots. This is very convenient. A quick share option makes your phone more efficient than ever. The Tensor-backed Pixel 6a comes with a Magic Eraser feature that removes clutter from frames.

Overall, I’m still trying to find a better camera phone than the Pixel in terms of range and detail.

battery

The Pixel 6a has 4,410 cells, minus the charger in the box. A day and a half is easily enough with normal use. It can take at least a day to drain the battery even if you go to shoot, watch videos, or use it continuously.The Tensor prevents water from draining, but you will see heat when used for a long time. . Charging speeds are decent and take a long time – about two hours or more to fill up.

Conclusion

Google is delaying the arrival of its Pixel 6a smartphones in India, while the Pixel 7 series will likely be unveiled next month. So does it make sense to spend around 44,000 on a Pixel 6a?

The Pixel 6a has features we can vouch for. First of all, its camera and secondly, a clean OS combined with updates. Tensors are a great addition to the Pixel 6a, but we’d love to see an upgrade. The design and build quality are redundant, but Google doesn’t approve of it.

The Pixel 6a faced stiff competition in its segment from brands like OnePlus, Realme, iQOO and Nothing. These brands offer better build quality, more efficient processors, and larger batteries with fast charging up to 150W, but lack the clean OS and enhanced photo capabilities. experience.

Overall, the Google Pixel 6a is really out of sync with the market, but it can’t be ignored either.

