Google finally recognizes “Hey Google” and the meeting does not go well





Google Meet business hardware only listens for wake words 10 minutes before a hybrid meeting.

Smart speakers are incredibly useful, but even six years after Google released the first Google Home speaker, these devices still tend to feel like you’re being spoken to when you’re not. If you own a smart speaker, you’re probably familiar with this problem even if you don’t say things like “Hey Google” or “Alexa.” Apparently, this problem plagues employees who use his Google Meet device for business in conference rooms so much that Google decided to turn hotword detection off by default in most cases. It seems to be forced.

As opposed to smart speakers for the home, these business machines are focused on making video conferencing and the new post-pandemic “hybrid work” model as convenient as possible. These are supposed to act as companion devices in the conference room, allowing employees to connect with their remote colleagues as seamlessly as possible. However, like personal smart speakers, these devices seem to have a tendency to interpret random words as “Hey Google” or “OK ​​Google.” To avoid these accidental triggers during calls, Google writes that the Assistant “only becomes active when the device is not in a meeting, and within 10 minutes of his next meeting.” increase. This effectively removes support for her Google Assistant on these devices for the most part.

Google further explained the reasons behind the move, writing: However, we’ve heard from customers that as more teams move to hybrid meetings, the “Hey Google” control can be unintentionally triggered during meetings. We hope this improvement helps reduce accidental interruptions during calls. “

Google’s startup word detection can be a big problem during video conferencing. Especially if you’re in the tech business and you’re talking about your company all the time. Anecdotally, here at Android Police, someone’s girlfriend’s Google Nest triggered at least once during a call that particular week, but we never actually met. Because Google’s hardware doesn’t always send audio back to Google’s servers while listening for a wake word, these devices have limited on-board computing power, leading to many false positives. Getting rid of boot word detection on Meet devices might seem like a credible option, but it’s probably the smartest thing to do to keep your workers sane in the office.

Admins can enable or disable voice control at the device level. Also, the end user her toggle on the device itself is removed to ensure the hardware is always in the expected state for future use.

