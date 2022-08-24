Why are Chinese bulls like Ray Dalio dumping Alibaba and Tencent?





In April, May and June, Chinese rivals Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings did something unprecedented.

On Aug. 4, e-commerce powerhouse Alibaba reported a 0.1% drop in sales in those months compared to the same quarter last year. Two weeks later, Tencent, the world’s largest distributor of online games, announced that its sales fell by $20 billion (about 3%) year-on-year during the same period. The announcement set a record for nearly two decades of runaway expansion for the two companies and, according to some analysts, heralds the end of an era for China’s once domineering Internet platform company. .

breakneck growth [for Chinese internet companies] Brock Silvers, chief investment officer of Kaiyuan Capital, said the current economic slowdown looks like a historical oddity and is unlikely to return even after the current economic slowdown is over.

The end of the platform era

Founded in the late 1990s, Alibaba and Tencent were among the earliest and most successful platform companies, creating digital platforms that could use the internet and algorithms to deliver goods and services to hundreds of millions of consumers. It was a pioneer of a new category of venture companies in China that it built. At lightning speed. The group, which came to include about 10 major players funded primarily by foreign venture capital and equity sales on foreign exchanges, sparked a remarkable boom throughout the 2010s. Peterson International Economics Research Research Institute (PIIE) researchers Nicolas Vron and Tianlei Huang found that from 2014 to 2019, the market value of China’s eight largest platform companies, combined with the other 100 largest private sector companies, surpassed that of the country.

But that party is over. At the direction of President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government has launched a sustained and systematic regulatory attack on platform companies, fundamentally lowering expectations for future growth.

Alibaba and Tencent have been hit hardest by the crackdown that began in November 2020 when Xi ordered the 11th hour cancellation of Alibaba’s digital payments affiliate Ant Group’s $38 billion IPO. . In early 2021, Beijing fined both Alibaba and Tencent billions of dollars for anti-competitive behavior. Both companies have struggled to cope with a sharp slowdown in China’s economy this year as well, with China’s growth slowing to his 0.4% in the April-June quarter, the lowest in two years. This is because Beijing has ordered a months-long city-wide lockdown in response to her COVID-19 outbreak.

Ant was forced to restructure as a financial holding company regulated by China’s central bank. Sell ​​stakes in the most profitable businesses, including lending and credit scoring to other groups, including state-owned enterprises. Shrinking its own money market fund, once the largest in the world. In late July, The Wall Street Journal reported that Alibaba and Ant co-founder Jack Ma had offered to relinquish control of the group. The move will please authorities and reduce official scrutiny of Mabut, further delaying Ant’s IPO.

The growth of Tencent, the world’s largest video game developer, has been hampered by government delays in approving new game licenses, the company’s lack of permission to release new titles for nearly a year, and restrictions on playing games published last year. are blocked by government orders to youth time.

China’s COVID lockdown has hit Alibaba’s bread and butter e-commerce business by curbing consumption and disrupting supply chains and logistics operations. Tencent said the slowdown contributed to his double-digit quarterly decline in online advertising sales. Both companies say they are cutting costs and cutting headcount.

Corporate woes wiped out more than $1 trillion from total market value. Even die-hard Chinese optimists are in a hurry to get out.

Just a week after Alibaba’s earnings release, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son has confirmed that he will sell his 23.7% stake in Alibaba to shore up the Japanese conglomerate’s own financial position. SoftBank is his largest shareholder in Alibaba, and after a brief meeting in 2000, Son, who funded his $20 million investment in Alibaba founder Jack Ma, is one of China’s most enthusiastic advocates. one of him.

Days later, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed that Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, had acquired Alibaba and four other major Chinese companies in the three months ending June 30. It has become clear that all shares of the technology venture have been sold. Bridgewaters billionaire founder Ray Dalio is an outspoken Chinese bull and dismissed last year’s volatility in the Chinese market as nothing more than small steps. However, it is worth noting that Bridgewater holds a stake in Tencent.

And in June, Dutch investment firm Prosus NV, Tencent’s biggest backer, announced it would cut 28.9% of its stake.

Since Q4 2020, we’ve seen a sharp turnaround. The system is now officially undergoing a phase change, marking the end of the previous pattern in China. Investor note explaining why the company is moving capital from China to the US What will emerge after this phase of change? New patterns? Brave New World? We don’t know, but what is certain is that it’s not the world we once knew.

According to PIIE, these platforms maintained their dominance in China’s stock market through 2020, quadrupling their total value to over $2 trillion. Alibaba and Tencent have not only become two of China’s most powerful companies, but also the most important investors in several countries.

As tech writer Pan Luan told CNN in 2018, Tencent invested in everything in particular. Apps and companies that can feed into the main social network platforms. Alibaba also bought stakes in dozens of companies, but much smaller than Tencent. Alibaba invested $26 billion last year, according to The Wall Street Journal.

But China’s crackdown on technology has shrunk the size of platform companies. From 2020 to 2021, the market capitalization of Chinese platform companies in China’s 100 largest companies fell from over $2 trillion to less than $1.5 trillion.

Meanwhile, Alibaba and Tencent put the brakes on ambitious expansion plans.

Tencent CEO Pony Ma said on last Wednesday’s earnings call that the company aggressively exited non-core businesses in the second quarter, tightened marketing spending and reduced operating expenses. Reuters reported last week that Tencent was looking to sell most of his 17% stake in food delivery app Meituan, worth an estimated $24 billion. (Tencent executives said on the earnings call that Reuters’ reports were inaccurate.)

According to Rui Ma, a Chinese tech investor and host of the Tech Buzz China podcast, Tencent has become more conservative about where it invests. I’m not saying they weren’t careful with cash management before, but basically they’re taking some profit off the table.

Alibaba also plans to cut spending, according to Toby Xu, CFO of Alibaba.

In a recent earnings call, Xu said the company will continue to pursue cost optimization and cost control strategies in the next quarter and the rest of the fiscal year.

The Chinese government is forcing Alibaba and Tencent to lower their ambitions, which could ensure the once-dominant platform never returns to its previous highs.

My personal hunch is that the platform is unlikely to do so. [collectively] Vron says it will restore the market capitalization dominance of the private sector to what it was five years ago.

Henry Gao, an associate law professor at Singapore Management University, argues that the losses suffered by Tencent and Alibaba, and their investors, should not bother China’s leaders. demise would probably be seen as a good disposition [by the Chinese government].

new world

Some longtime Chinese investors appear to have given up on China’s tech sector altogether and refocused on other markets.

Li Lu, founder of Himalaya Capital and an adviser to Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger of Berkshire Hathaway, said he sold his stake in e-commerce platform Pinduoduo earlier this year for a 35% loss. Announced. Bank of America. Munger, a former Alibaba bull, also sold a portion of his Alibaba stake earlier this year.

Other investors are simply trying to align their investment strategies with government priorities.

Legendary Chinese tech investor and founder of Sequoia China, Neil Shen, has sold stakes in Meituan and e-commerce platform Pinduoduo since last year. But even with the widespread crackdown on technology, Shen notes that the government is prioritizing deep-his technology areas such as robotics and artificial intelligence. Shen made such a deep move earlier this year to promote China’s willingness to develop in his tech sector, moving away from consumer-facing platforms such as Tencent and Alibaba, to AI, semiconductor chips, robotics, and more, that he has invested $9 billion. is reportedly planning to roll out a new fund for

Rui Ma says this is an unprecedented time to invest. Anything that isn’t deep tech takes a long time to close, even if the deal is even funded.

Earlier this year, JP Morgan announced (later withdrawn) a no-investment call on Chinese internet stocks. Months later, some investors may think the era of China’s booming platform is finally over.

China’s incredible growth has long attracted massive capital, despite known risks. But as the economy slows and becomes more problematic, the uninvestable case suddenly seems much stronger, he said.

