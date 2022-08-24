Unlike Google, Yelp won’t let critical pregnancy centers lie





Starting Tuesday, Yelp will do what Google doesn’t, protecting pregnant people from being duped by abortion crisis fertility centers. Yelp has added consumer notices to its list of CPCs. This highlights that these facilities provide limited medical services and may not have licensed medical professionals on site. Crisis pregnancy centers exist to prey on low-income pregnant women who are often seeking abortion care, subjecting them to horrific misinformation about abortion and often undermining their personal health in order to persuade them to continue with their pregnancies. We collect and sometimes share data. Despite this, Google continues to feature her CPC prominently in search engine results, putting her at risk for abortion seekers.

Many people think of Yelp and restaurants, but Shireen Shakouri, deputy director of Reproaction, tells Jezebel that it’s the source of information that many people turn to when considering different businesses and services. Shakouri says that for years, abortion rights advocates have left Yelp reviews about his CPC, pointing out that the CPC is a fake clinic, but this extra step by Yelp is a sign of trust. It says it adds an important layer.

Since 2018, Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman has instructed the company to separate CPCs from abortion providers, according to Axios, resulting in many being reclassified as emergency pregnancy centers rather than abortion clinics. But Wednesday’s corporate move is particularly significant. Because it is clearly stated that his CPCs, who receive huge amounts of public funding, often do not have actual licensed medical practitioners. As Jezebel previously reported, few institutions offer ultrasounds or pregnancy tests that meet medical standards and are not actual health care providers, so they are not subject to her HIPAA privacy standards for sharing patient data. it won’t work.

Yelp has added a consumer notice to its critical pregnancy center. Here is the screenshot. Screenshot: Yelp.com

Yelp is one of the few tech companies taking meaningful steps to protect consumers from fake clinics. By contrast, one study found in an abortion-hostile state found that nearly 40% of his Google Maps search results for abortion care were emergency pregnancy centers. 28% of the ads that appear at the top of Google search results for abortion are fake clinics. Google has gone so far as to award emergency pregnancy center network Obria a $150,000 grant for free advertising. Since COVID, Shakouri said, for better or worse, the internet has become an important resource for health-related information. Misinformation about anything, especially abortion, carries significant risks. Misinformation at fake clinics can lead to long-term health detrimental decisions.

Metathe, the parent company of Instagram, Facebook and Whatsapphas, recently made headlines and led to an arrest for sharing a text message from a Nebraska teenager about an abortion with police. But before that, a Vice News report revealed how Meta shares data on abortion seekers with his CPC. The company has also been accused of employing double standards when moderating content from abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion disinformation.

Shakouri previously told Jezebel that fake clinics cannot be an afterthought when talking about the ban on abortion and the threat it poses. Because CPC is not subject to her HIPAA standards, data collected by CPC about abortion seekers can be easily shared with others, including legislators, law enforcement, and state governments, either directly or through her website. . Many fake clinics use Option Line, a chat system created by anti-abortion network Heartbeat International, on their websites to talk to abortion-interested users who need to identify themselves and their location. To do. The Option Lines Terms of Use state that all statements submitted through the website may be used by the organization for any purpose consistent with Option Line’s mission and vision.

With a growing number of bills to formally sign agreements between the CPC and state governments to ensure that abortion seekers have access to adequate counseling, the CPC will monitor and in some cases monitor pregnant people. Clearly inseparable from the anti-abortion legislator’s mission to criminalize.

Last month, Google announced it would automatically delete location data collected from visits to abortion clinics, fertility centers, domestic violence shelters, counseling centers, and other similar facilities, but law enforcement There is an important note that we will continue to consider the many requests we have received from. And of course, by directing abortion seekers to critical pregnancy centers, Google continues to facilitate data collection on abortion seekers in turn.

There was never an excuse for tech companies or social platforms to enable anti-abortion groups, says Shakouri, but following Yelp’s lead today is more urgent than ever. Why do these companies more or less exist as a public resource, but do not consider public safety and data privacy?

