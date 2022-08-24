Bertucci Named UK’s First Lee T. Todd, Jr. Student Innovation Scholar





LEXINGTON, Kentucky (August 24, 2022) Lucas Bertucci, a senior in chemical engineering at the University of Kentucky from Louisville, Kentucky, was selected as the university’s first Lee T. Todd Jr. Student Innovation Scholarship recipient.

The Lee T. Todd, Jr. Student Innovation Scholarship is a unique undergraduate research scholarship offered by the UK Center for Applied Energy Research (CAER) and funded through charitable donations. Focused on inspiring and training Kentucky’s next generation of tech entrepreneurs, the scholarship will allow Bertucci to build his own research projects under the guidance of his CAER researchers . Additionally, he pairs up with entrepreneurial mentors to help them learn more about the commercialization process.

Bertucci said it was an incredible honor to be named the first Lee T. Todd, Jr. Student Innovation Scholar. I have been doing undergraduate studies in the UK for the last three years. Being able to continue that journey through Kentucky tech startup his community engagement is truly a dream come true. Many thanks to Lee T. Todd Jr. CAER for making this exciting opportunity possible.

Bertuccis research focuses on recycling e-waste in an environmentally responsible and economically viable manner. His project as part of the Todd Scholarship builds on this experience and focuses on recycling solar panels.

By 2030, the recycling potential for used solar panels could total $450 million, Bertucci said. While the green energy revolution is sweeping the world, little consideration is given to what to do with broken, old and unusable solar panels. My suggestion for this program is to develop an environmentally friendly and economically sustainable process for recycling solar panels.

For the last three years Bertucci has worked under the guidance of Jack Groppo and Josh Werner at the British Mining Engineering School. A long-time CAER researcher, his Groppo will serve as his research mentor as part of the Todd Scholarship.

I am very proud of Lucas and thrilled that he got this opportunity.Gropposaid. I look forward to continuing to work with him to make his dreams come true.

For CAER, the Lee T. Todd, Jr. Scholarship Program has been a passion for several years. This is a major driver of the Center’s philanthropic plans, and CAER looks forward to launching scholarships this fall.

What makes this scholarship program unique is its focus on student creativity and innovation, said CAER Director Rodney Andrews. In most cases, undergraduate researchers participate in research projects promoted by mentors. This is great. We need more Kentucky students involved in undergraduate research. But while working on their own ideas, students also need training and encouragement to commercialize those innovations. This is especially true if you are looking to transition your energy infrastructure. Thanks to the Todd Scholarship Program, Lucas has the opportunity to do just that, and I can’t wait to see what he discovers and learns throughout his year.

Lee T. Todd Jr. is from Arlington, Kentucky and holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in the UK. He then completed his Ph.D. After he completed his PhD at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he returned to Commonwealth and joined the British Engineering faculty. Todd launched his two Kentucky-based tech companies, Projectron and his DataBeam, before becoming the 11th president of the University of Kentucky. He is known statewide for his commitment to inspiring the next generation of tech entrepreneurs and encouraging them to rebuild and modernize Kentucky’s economy.

Mr. Todd is honored to have your name on the scholarship. The focus of this scholarship on energy, innovation and commercialization makes it all the more special. Congratulations to Lucas for being the first Todd Scholar. We can’t wait to see what he does this year and with his career. With young people like Lucas leading the way, Kentucky’s future looks bright.

Bertucci is a member of Lewis Honors College and participates in the Undergraduate Research Engineering Researcher and Dean Leadership Programs. Bertucci presented her research at her 20thannual Posters at the Capitol and at the 2022 Showcase of Under Graduate Scholars. He is a photographer whose work has been exhibited at the KMAC Museum, Speed ​​Art Museum and Bolivar Art Gallery. He is also the federal ambassador for Kentucky.

If you would like to support the Lee T. Todd, Jr. Student Innovation Scholarship, please donate to the Endowment Fund.

