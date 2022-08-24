Support for congressional bill on online fairness





Congress’ Antitrust Bill Aims to Ensure a Level Playing Field and Choice for Small Businesses Selling on the Internet

The proliferation of large technology companies such as Google and Amazon has created problematic business practices, conflicts of interest, and limited choices for small business owners. NFIB members are increasingly reporting that Big Tech companies are unfairly restricting access to consumers. In a recent poll of her NFIB members, his 84% ​​of NFIB members support Congress taking legislative action to regulate the unfair and anti-competitive practices of these companies.

Act

Congress is considering legislation to give small business owners and consumers new protections to stop anti-competitive behavior and unfair practices by big tech companies. In late July, the NFIB sent a letter to the U.S. Senate in support of S. 2992, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, an antitrust measure aimed at ensuring a level playing field and choice for small businesses on the Internet. I was. The bill could be considered when senators return in September.

The American Innovation and Choice Online Act allows these tech giants to unfairly prioritize their products over small businesses, or require small businesses to use Big Tech products and services to gain a platform. It’s intended to set some ground rules to prevent it from happening. It accesses or unduly impedes the competition that consumers and small businesses want.

The American Innovation and Choice Online Act is a common-sense proposal aimed at redressing conflicts of interest, increasing choice of online services, and ensuring a level playing field for small businesses and users of platforms covered by the law. Kevin Kuhlman, Vice President of Federal Affairs;

Due to the dominance of Big Tech, SMEs often have no choice but to use Big Tech platforms to reach consumers. , have reported unfair terms, such as requiring the purchase of unrelated Big Tech products.

Results for small businesses and consumers were poor. Now is the time for Congress to keep big tech companies in check and ensure a level and level playing field for small business users.

