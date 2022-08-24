How to Watch NASA’s Artemis I Moon Rocket Launch Live





Fifty years after the completion of the Apollo program, NASA is ready to return to the Moon.

On Monday, the agency’s ambitious, expensive and exhilarating Artemis program is set to launch. Artemis Io may finally head to the moon. I want to make sure I can follow you live.

To be clear, there will be no astronauts on board for this takeoff, but there are many hopes for its success, including the possibility of a manned moon landing in the near future. (now he is scheduled for 2025).

Artemis I’s 32-story, tangerine-colored rocket was commissioned on this momentous day to take off from Earth and send Orion, a relatively small, pointed, white spacecraft into lunar orbit.

Orion is jam-packed with Amazon Alexa, TV character Shaun the Sheep, mannequins, small satellites, and most importantly navigation and data collection equipment. These specialized instruments within Orion track vital information about the spacecraft’s trajectory, safety, radiation absorption, etc., and are useful for future missions (such as Artemis II and human-crewed missions like Artemis III in 2025). ) essentially plans the route of In short, Artemis I is an important flight test and proof-of-principle mission.

Next week’s perfect launch could mark the beginning of NASA’s modern Apollo era. It’s going to be a tense day, but the countdown is filled with an air of surprise and excitement.

The “We Are Going” banner near Artemis I on the launch pad is signed by NASA operatives involved in lunar missions.

NASA/Joel Kowsky How to Watch Artemis 1 Launch

NASA will host a live broadcast of the Artemis I event on August 29th.

Time-wise, the launch window itself opens at 5:33 AM PT/8:33 AM ET, but stays open for two hours. Somewhere within that range, the agency’s Mega Moon Rocket, dubbed “the world’s most powerful rocket,” heads for the stars.

Worldwide window start times are as follows: Please bring snacks.

USA: 5:33 am PT / 8:33 am ET Brazil: 9:33 am (Federal District) UK: 1:33 pm South Africa: 2:33 pm Russia: 3:33 pm (Moscow) UAE: 4:33 pm India: 6:03 pm China: 8:33 pm Japan: 9:33 pm Australia: 10:33 pm AEST

You can watch it directly on the NASA app, the NASA website, or on NASA TV as shown below.

Also, for all the key moments, check out our YouTube channel, CNET Highlights.

Artemis I Road to Launch

Already NASA is starting to raise hopes for Artemis I’s journey into space. Briefings will be held daily leading up to launch day and will include commentary on industry’s role in advancing human exploration, lunar mission management, how Artemis is poised to lead to Mars expeditions, and the general journey to liftoff. increase.

A full schedule of these meetings will all be streamed on NASA TV. can be found here.

Then, on Monday, NASA will begin broadcasting at 3:30 AM PT/6:30 AM ET as the bright and early (dark and early?) SLS is loaded with propellant. says.

After launch, at approximately 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET (assuming all went well), NASA announced that NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, Artemis Mission Manager Mike Sarafin, and other important We plan to cover the latest information on the mission with the people involved in Artemis.

At 1:00 PM PT/4:00 PM ET, the live stream will switch to coverage of Orion’s outbound trajectory. Hopefully, some stellar views of Earth captured by Orion-based cameras will follow as the spacecraft coasts toward our planet’s glowing companion.

The full moon is visible from Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 14, 2022.

NASA/Cory Houston

Also, throughout the day, prepare for celebrity appearances by Jack Black, Chris Evans, and Keke Palmer, The Stars and Stripes performance by Josh Groban and Herbie Hancock, and America the Beautiful performances by the Philadelphia Orchestra and Yo-Yo Ma. let’s The latter was done by Yannick Nzet-Sguin. what. party.

Artemis I launch sequence

If you’re interested in the technical details, here’s Artemis I’s game plan. In some ways, the liftoff is the easiest part. And I’m not exaggerating.

Team SLS stands up first.

After the countdown, the SLS will rise through the Earth’s atmosphere. Within two minutes, all of the solid propellant in the rocket’s boosters is consumed and those boosters are jettisoned. After 8 minutes, all liquid fuel in the core stage is used up and the stage is jettisoned. Then, for about 18 minutes, Orion and the upper stage of the rocket make her orbit around the Earth alone. Once that’s done, Orion will deploy the solar array and turn off battery power in about 12 minutes.

At that point, as Sarafin says, Rocket did its job. Orion is on the way.

A diagram showing what the rise of Artemis I would look like.

Screenshot by Monisha Ravisetti/NASA

Team Orion steps up to the plate.

At a press conference on Aug. 5, Artemis I flight director Rick Lovelord said, “There’s really no time to breathe.” Orion’s orbit mostly relies on a large number of precise maneuvers moving along complex paths outlined below.

Orion’s orbit around the Moon and the orbit behind it are outlined here. Along the way, 10 CubeSats will be deployed.

Screenshot by Monisha Ravisetti/NASA

Eventually, the spacecraft will fly close to the moon’s surface, just 60 miles from the ground, and perform a series of scientific experiments to test the moon’s gravity, radiation hazards, and in some cases a lunar reenactment. I even take some pictures like that. Earthrise in 1968. The satellite inside Orion will deploy along the way, pick up some physics data, and when all is done, the brave little spacecraft will return to our planet and land on the shores of San Diego.

Pick up Orion, take out the data and complete Artemis I. It is expected to take 6 weeks in total.

If NASA manages to avoid problems along the way, it won’t be long before you scour the internet for information on how to watch the launch of Artemis II. You might end up sitting and watching Rocket Barrel.

Ok, I’m getting ahead of myself.

For now, you can admire the Artemis I SLS rocket with Orion chilling on the launch pad. This is a continuous live stream of your last moments on Earth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/science/space/how-to-watch-nasas-artemis-i-moon-rocket-launch-live/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos