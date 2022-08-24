Samsung’s new gaming monitor includes easy access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Stadia and more





Samsung is announcing four new gaming monitors at Gamescom today. These are the first Odyssey models with a built-in Samsungs Gaming Hub. This gaming hub provides quick and easy access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and Nvidia GeForce Now game streaming. service.

Both the Samsung Odyssey G70B and G65B are primarily designed for PC gaming, with the G70B available in both 27-inch and 32-inch flat IPS options, supporting 4K at 144Hz and 1ms gray to gray (GtG ) response time. The G65B is a curved monitor (1000R) with the same 1ms he GtG response time and is available in 27 and 32 inch sizes supporting 1440p at 240Hz. Samsung doesn’t say whether the G65B he’s IPS, VA, or TN, but given the history of curved panels at these sizes, it’s likely VA.

Samsung’s new Odyssey G70B monitor. Image: Samsung Samsung’s new Odyssey G65B monitor.Image: Samsung

Samsungs Gaming Hub is built directly into all four of these models, providing quick access to game streaming services, while the new Samsung Gaming Hub allows PC gamers to view game settings and easily change response times, screen ratios, and game modes. There is also a Game Bar tool.

These monitors can also be used without a PC thanks to Samsungs Smart Platform integration. Samsung is one of the closest things G70B and G65B owners can get to wirelessly connecting to a PC or Mac, using Apple AirPlay 2 to mirror the screen of an iPhone or iPad, or using their phone as a PC. Samsung DeX, which is one of the You can also run Netflix and Amazon Prime apps directly on the monitor when you want to get away from gaming or work.

Samsung has yet to announce full specifications, release dates or prices for the Odyssey G70B and G65B. These new models will be available worldwide starting in the fourth quarter, Samsung said.

