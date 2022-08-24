Launch of Google Wallet in South Africa





Search giant Google launched Google Wallet in South Africa on Tuesday (23 August). It allows users to store and access payment cards, loyalty cards, and boarding passes, with support for additional items over time.

With millions of people using their mobile devices every day to tap and pay in stores, pay for public transportation, and use a variety of passes, access to technology is critical to economic prosperity. At Google, we’ve learned that great things happen when technology works for everyone. “

“By enabling everyone to participate in a dynamic ecosystem of makers, developers and users, we want to make digital wallets accessible to everyone through quick and secure access to everyday essentials. increase.”

Using Google Wallet is a simple experience for customers, the tech company says. If you already have a credit or debit card saved in your Google Account, it will automatically appear in Google Wallet. Simply follow the on-screen instructions to set up contactless payments.

If the user has no cards saved and wants to add a new card to Wallet, in the carousel at the top of the Wallet app page[カードを追加]If you select Prompt, you will be asked to confirm and accept the issuer. After accepting and confirming the terms and conditions card information, the card will be tokenized and ready for use in Google Wallet.

You can then tap to pay in stores and pay online wherever you see Google Pay or the contactless symbol.

Adding digital items to Google Wallet is just as easy, often with just a few clicks. For example, when you complete a flight purchase on an airline’s website,[Google ウォレットに追加]A button labeled will appear and a digital version of the item will be created in your wallet.

Most importantly, security and privacy are built into every part of Google Wallet. This makes payments more secure and allows people to transact seamlessly and confidently throughout their day. This will allow users to make transactions using a virtual card number (token), Mokoena said.

FirstRand Bank, Discovery Bank, Investec, Standard Bank, ABSA, and Nedbank cardholders can add their cards to Google Wallet and store, app, or web.

