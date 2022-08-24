Worried about Google tracking your data? This app warns you





We all know that every time we go online, we give away most of our personal data. When you do a Google search or watch a video on YouTube, your computer sends Google a lot of data. According to recent research, Google collects the most data of all major technology companies, including Twitter, Apple, Amazon and Facebook. Confused about how much data Google tracks? A developer named Bert Hubert has created an app to help you understand this.

Called Googerteller, the app beeps every time a user’s computer sends data to Google.

How does the app work?

As reported by 9to5Google, Googerteller works using a list of IP addresses associated with many Google services, provided freely by Google. If Googerteller detects that your computer is connected to one of these IP addresses, it will beep to warn you that your data is being shared with Google.

Hubert also shared a demo of the app in a post on Twitter. In this video, the user can notice that his Chrome address is beeping every time he enters a keystroke in his bar. This is because your browser sends a request for autocomplete suggestions when you browse the Dutch government carrier his website.

I wrote a very simple tool that makes noise every time your computer sends data to Google. This is a demo of the official job site for the Dutch government. The noise starts when you are already entering the domain name. Code, currently Linux only: https://t.co/ZjKeOSfYff pic.twitter.com/dEr8ktIGdo

— Bert Hubert (@bert_hu_bert) August 21, 2022

Does Googerteller work on all devices?

Unfortunately, Googerteller is currently designed to work only with Linux-based operating systems (Debian, Ubuntu, Arch, Fedora, etc.). Those interested can download the app for free.

Google is notorious for tracking user data. The tech giant’s network spans a range of services, including advertising, analytics, and more. According to a recent analysis conducted by StockApps.com, of the top five tech companies, Google gathers the most information about its users by tracking 39 types of her personal information for each user. According to the survey, Apple is the most privacy-conscious company, storing information necessary to maintain user accounts.

