Uncensored AI art models raise ethical issues – TechCrunch





A new open-source AI image generator that can generate realistic images from any text prompt has seen incredible rapid adoption in its first week. Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion is currently used by arthi generator services such as Artbreeder, Pixelz.ai, etc., due to its high fidelity yet being able to run on off-the-shelf consumer hardware. However, the unfiltered nature of the model means that not all uses are entirely on board.

Most of the time the use cases are quite a lot. For example, NovelAI is experimenting with Stable Diffusion to create art that accompanies his AI-generated stories created by users on the platform. Midjourney has released a beta version that utilizes Stable Diffusion for enhanced photorealism.

But Stable Diffusion has also been used for less glamorous purposes. On the infamous discussion board 4chan, where the model was leaked early on, several threads are dedicated to AI-generated nude art of celebrities and other forms of generated porn.

Emad Mostaque, CEO of Stability AI, called it “disappointing” that the model leaked to 4chan, saying the company worked with “leading ethicists and technology” on safety and other mechanisms for responsible release. emphasized that One of these mechanisms is Safety Classifier, a tunable AI tool included in the overall Stable Diffusion software package that attempts to detect and block offensive or unwanted images.

However, Safety Classifier (on by default) can be disabled.

Stable diffusion is a very new area. Other AI art generation systems, such as OpenAI’s DALL-E 2, implement strict filters for pornographic material. (Although the license for open-source Stable Diffusion prohibits certain applications, such as exploitation of minors, the model itself is not technically binding.) Moreover, unlike Stable Diffusion, many Man does not have the ability to create celebrity art. Combined, these two features can potentially allow bad actors to create “deepfakes” of pornography, and at worst perpetuate abuse or implicate someone in a crime they didn’t commit. There is a possibility that

Unfortunately, women are the most likely victims of this. A study conducted in 2019 found that out of the 90% to 95% of non-consensual deepfakes, about 90% came from women. became clear. According to Ravit Dotan, his AI ethicist at the University of California, Berkeley, this bodes badly for the future of these AI systems.

“I’m concerned about the other effect of synthetic images of illegal content, which is exacerbating the illegal activity depicted,” Dotan told TechCrunch via email. “For example, a synthetic child [exploitation] Increase the creativity of real children [exploitation]Will it increase the number of pedophile attacks?”

Abhishek Gupta, principal investigator at the Montreal AI Ethics Institute, also shares this view. “We need to think about the lifecycle of AI systems, including post-deployment use and monitoring, and how we can envision controls that can minimize harm even in worst-case scenarios,” he said. Told. “This is especially true if you want powerful features. [like Stable Diffusion] For example, creating offensive content in the victim’s likeness can cause real trauma to those to whom such systems may be used.

Something of a preview unfolded over the past year when, on the advice of a nurse, a father took a picture of his young child’s swollen genital area and texted it to the nurse’s iPhone. The man’s account was disabled and investigated by the San Francisco Police Department after it was backed up to Google Photos and flagged as child sexual abuse material by the company’s AI filters.

Experts like Dotan say that if legitimate photos can catch such detection systems, there’s no reason why deepfakes produced by systems like Stable Diffusion shouldn’t.

“AI systems created by people, even with the best of intentions, can be used in harmful ways that cannot be predicted or prevented,” said Dotan. “I think developers and researchers often underestimate this.”

Of course, the technology to create deepfakes, AI-assisted or otherwise, has been around for quite some time. According to her 2020 report from deepfake detection firm Sensity, hundreds of blatant deepfake videos featuring female celebrities were uploaded to the world’s biggest porn websites every month. The report puts the total number of deepfakes online at around 49,000, of which more than 95% were porn. Actresses such as Emma Watson, Natalie Portman, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift have been targets of deepfakes since her AI-powered face-swapping tool went mainstream a few years ago. . Also, some actresses, including Kristen Bell, have spoken out against what they see as sexual. exploitation.

But Stable Diffusion represents a new generation of systems that can create incredibly (if not perfectly) convincing fake images with minimal effort by the user. It’s easy to install, requiring a few setup files and a high-end, multi-hundred-dollar graphics card. Work is underway on a more efficient version of the system that will run on the M1 MacBook.

Dr. Sebastian Burns, a researcher in the AI ​​group at Queen Mary University in London, said automation and the potential to scale up customized image generation are the major differences and major problems with systems like Stable Diffusion. I believe there is. “Most harmful images can already be made by traditional methods, but they are manual and require a lot of effort,” he said. “Models that can generate near-photorealistic footage may give way to personal extortion attacks against individuals.”

Berns noted that personal photos collected from social media could be used to calibrate Stable Diffusion and such models to generate targeted pornographic images and images depicting illegal activity. I am concerned. There is certainly precedent. Indian investigative journalist Rana Ayub became the target of Indian nationalist trolls after reporting on the rape of her eight-year-old girl in Kashmir in 2018. Some have even created porn of her deepfake where her face is on someone else’s body. The deepfake was shared by the leader of the nationalist party BJP, and as a result she said the harassment Ayyub had been subjected to became so severe that the United Nations had to intervene.

“Stable Diffusion offers enough customization to send automated threats to individuals. We need it,” continued Berns. “We’re already seeing people being coerced after their webcams have been accessed remotely. That infiltration step may not be necessary anymore.”

With Stable Diffusion out there and already being used to generate pornography (some without consent), image hosts may be obliged to take action. TechCrunch reached out to one of his leading adult content platforms, OnlyFans, but did not hear back at the time of publication. A spokesperson for his Patreon, which also allows adult content, said the company has a policy against deepfakes and doesn’t allow images that “repurpose celebrity likenesses and place non-adult content in an adult context.” .

But enforcement is likely to be uneven, if history shows. One reason is that there are few laws specifically protecting porn-related deepfakes. And even if several sites dedicated to objectionable AI-generated content were shut down due to the threat of legal action, nothing would prevent new sites from emerging.

In other words, Gupta says it’s a brave new world.

“Creative and malicious users can abuse the feature [of Stable Diffusion] Generate subjectively offensive content at scale, run inference using minimal resources (cheaper than training an entire model), publish them on places like Reddit or 4chan, and It drives traffic and attracts attention,” said Gupta. “When controls such as API rate limiting and safety controls over the types of outputs returned by the system no longer apply, there are many dangers in having such features left unchecked.”

