Fitbit announces Sense 2, Versa 4 and Inspire 3





After a few leaks and yesterday’s not-so-subtle teaser, Fitbit has officially announced what we all knew was coming: Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3. And Fitbit has a new While we’re introducing new software alongside the hardware, this update is more about incremental improvements and refinements of what we already know, rather than launching something revolutionary. Oh yeah, the Sense 2 and Versa 4 have physical buttons.

The $299.95 Sense 2 and $229.95 Versa 4 both have tweaks to their design. First, both are thin and light. The buttons on both devices are also higher up, as is the area where you attach the strap. However, it doesn’t really change how the user interacts with the device. It’s a feat of engineering aimed at packing everything into a sleek, thin package.

New tile interface for Sense 2. Google Wallet is also coming to Fitbit with turn-by-turn navigation from Google Maps.Image: Fitbit

Speaking of sensors, the Sense 2 adds a new sustained electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor for all-day stress tracking. Fitbit introduced stress tracking in Sense in 2020, but it was just a spot-check measurement. A new sensor enables continuous stress tracking throughout the day that alerts you when your stress levels get too high. Then recommend mood recordings, guided breathing, mindfulness sessions, and more. Fitbit also says you can customize when you get alerts, so you can opt out of alerts if you have an important presentation, for example.

In terms of software updates, Fitbit has introduced several new exercise modes, bringing the total to up to 40. These include options like HIIT, weightlifting, and dancing. While not an entirely new feature, Fitbit Premium users have access to animal-based sleep profiles to help users better understand their sleep patterns. (You’ll also get a dedicated watch face featuring.) It’s similar to Samsung’s Sleep Coaching feature in the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series, which assigns users animal-based profiles to help them sleep. good. Fitbit also recently received FDA clearance for passive heart rhythm monitoring for atrial fibrillation, which will come to Sense 2.

Versa 4 now has physical buttons.Image: Fitbit

In the demo, Fitbit also showed off an updated interface that features tiles very similar to those seen in Wear OS 3. The company also said turn-by-turn navigation via Google Maps and Google Wallet is coming soon, but declined to give a clear timeline. Given Google’s recent wearables push, this isn’t surprising, but last week we also spotted code suggesting that Google Wallet is moving to Sense 2 and Versa 4.

The $99.95 Inspire 3 also gets some significant updates. Primarily, Fitbits ditched the monochrome LED for a color OLED display and added an SpO2 sensor. Despite moving to a power-hungry display, Fitbit says the Inspire 3 still has 10 days of battery life. According to Fitbit spokesperson Jonathan Moll, activating Always On Display (AOD) cuts that down to three days. (Sense 2 and Versa 4 are estimated at 6 days without AOD and 3 days with AOD.)

The Inspire 3 has a color OLED screen and SpO2 sensor, but the inductive buttons are still there. You can also choose clips instead of straps.Image: Fitbit

Withhold judgment until we can see how the Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3 perform during testing. Compared to when it launched, this seems like a pretty iterative update. At the time, the Google-Fitbit merger was still pending, and the company was struggling to sell its products. This time around, it’s hard to say where and what role these fitness-first gadgets will play in Fitbits’ future. . And while we didn’t see any skin or fur on a premium Wear OS Fitbit watch, CEO James Park promised us that too.

All three devices are available for pre-order starting today and come with a 6-month trial of Fitbit Premium. Inflation-driven price hikes are starting to affect consumer tech, but Fitbit says prices for all three devices remain the same as before. The Sense 2 will retail for $299.95, the Versa 4 for $229.95 and the Inspire 3 for $99.95.

