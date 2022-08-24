Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: A match made in Gen Z influencer heaven





Hello my name is Cecily. Tired millennials who feel pushed out of their comfort zone by Samsung’s latest influencer-friendly foldable phone, the Z Flip 4.

As an “old man” who struggled with T9 texting on his first phone, ringback tones, lots of snakes, etc., I’m primarily interested in a fast, reliable phone. But that’s all smartphones now, even low-end smartphones. You get powerful chips, tons of storage, cutting edge cameras and high resolution displays. All that’s left to innovate is… aesthetics?

From the looks of Z Flip 4 (and its BTS-focused marketing), it would seem so. Unlike the Z Fold 4, which was intended to replace a tablet as a 2-in-1 foldable (and works great!), the Z Flip 4 features a clamshell design reminiscent of early mobile phones. and provides solutions for problems that do not. Waited for my daughter to fall asleep. It’s an innovation driven by nostalgia. And it’s adorable.

SEE ALSO: Here’s Everything Samsung “Unpacked” in Galaxy Unpacked 2022

I had a lot of fun with the Z Flip 4 and enjoyed playing around with the shooting and editing features made for Gen Z creators that make posting content to social media a lot easier. It all comes down to whether its novelty and flashy color scheme appeal to your aesthetic.

First, here’s what you’re getting:

6.7 inch dynamic AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate. 1.9 inch Super AMOLED cover display

Dual-lens 12-megapixel main camera and 12-megapixel ultra-wide rear camera. 10MP selfie camera

3,700mAh battery with wireless charging

8GB of RAM on all models

128, 256, 512GB internal storage

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor

nostalgia is hell medicine

Z Flip 4 reminded me of Paris Hilton’s heyday. Credit: Kyle Cobian / Mashable

Gather the kids around for an old story. It was her early 2000s, and Paris Hilton was on top of the world, on the cover of US Weekly almost every week. All she had was her mobile phone. Sometimes it was her Motorola Razr in hot pink. Other times it was the dizzying LG 8700 Shine. There was even a nifty device called the T-Mobile Sidekick. This was to be typed with the mobile phone turned sideways. The message was clear. The phone was her new status symbol.

And that seems to be the case again. With the recent resurgence of the Y2K trend, Samsung now has a grip on Generation Z, who are obsessed with it during this time, and millennials, who are experiencing it for the first time. said like this.

Tweet may have been deleted (opens in new tab)

There are some trends from the early 2000s. For example, his low-rise jeans, chunky highlights, and lots of frills. I don’t want to remember But it’s fun to revive colorful flip phones. The Z Flip 4 model I tested is outfitted in a playful pastel shade called Bora Purple, but the device also comes in graphite, pink, gold, and blue. But it immediately reminded me of the days when Hilton matched her cell phone to her outfit.

From here it looks like a normal phone… Credit: Kyle Cobian / Mashable

…but really a vessel for Y2K nostalgia. Credit: Kyle Cobian/Mashable

The Z Flip 4’s 6.7-inch inner AMOLED foldable display is the same size as the iPhone 13 Pro Max, but it’s nothing new. This is Samsung’s fourth iteration of Flip. But thanks to a handy cover display widget and a wide array of features, plus the ability to do more in a dual-screen form factor, switching to the compact Z Flip 4 becomes a more compelling option. I got

Paris Hilton has never met a flip phone she didn’t advertise. Credit: Getty Images

The next stage of Y2K nostalgia is bringing Sidekick back.Credit: Getty Images

When I first got the phone, one of the first things I did was snap it shut with one hand. rice field. Unfortunately, the Z Flip 4 doesn’t let you do that. Due to its large size, the Z Flip 4 is difficult to close with one hand. It’s not impossible, but you’ll have to bear-pull the sides to snap it shut.

Hey Samsung, some unsolicited advice: If you’re going to resort to nostalgic foldable phone designs, you might want to make the Z Flip 4 even smaller and more compact.

can be kept closed

That said, the Z Flip 4’s small size can hinder some of its cover screen functionality, which is one of my favorite features. But previous models weren’t perfect.

Now you have the option to use the cover screen camera with true aspect ratio and the new portrait mode feature, it’s really a practical way to take photos and videos. It still has the same 12-megapixel wide and 12-megapixel ultra-wide rear cameras (and the same 10-megapixel front-facing camera) as the Flip 3. Smoother and sharper.

Cover screen makes taking pictures and videos fun. Credit: Cecily Mauran / Mashable

Real ratio mode is an important addition for those who don’t want to see themselves up close. Credit: Cecily Mauran / Mashable

Flip 4 also has enhanced widget functionality. That is, the ability to access messages directly from the cover screen and respond with suggested replies (which can include voice messages and emojis). Reduces the need to lift and unfold your phone. Normally, I have to put my iPhone face down so it doesn’t get in the way of notifications, but the Z Flip 4’s cover screen is discreet enough to give me endless alerts while I’m at work or having dinner with friends. I never got hung up on checking. If it was an important message, I could easily reply to it with a few swipes without even opening my phone.

TikTok uploads you missed

With a focus on reels and more video content, it’s no secret that Meta is desperately trying to be like TikTok. To take that change even further, Instagram head Adam Mosseri made a guest appearance on his Samsung Galaxy Unpacked earlier this month, introducing Flip 4’s FlexCam (hands-free photo and video capture, Flex Mode , or dual-screen multitasking) announced app compatibility. .

Facebook really wants you to use Reels. Credit: Cecily Mauran / Mashable

With Facebook or Instagram open on your device, fold the phone to a 90 degree angle to enable hands-free recording of stories or reels. You can also make hands-free video calls using WhatsApp and Messenger.

Similar to FlexCam, Flex Mode is another dual-screen feature that allows you to use the bottom half of the screen as a touchpad. Essentially, this mode turns the Z Flip 4 into a mini laptop. Flex mode was already available on the Z Flip 3, but the native UX has been improved with better integration with third-party apps like YouTube and Google Meet, and enhanced touchpad settings.

FlexCam and Flex Mode are truly innovative features that take full advantage of the Z Flip 4’s foldable design, but it feels like a missed opportunity to unlock its full potential. marketed as influencer smartphones, Samsung should have pursued a native integration partnership with current content king TikTok rather than the struggling Facebook/Instagram.

Additionally, flex mode is not fully optimized for other apps such as TikTok or Hulu. It also doesn’t work with Netflix. Additionally, TikTok is slow to launch when accessed via Flex Mode, with all icons clumped together on the top screen and some icons too close to the crease to be difficult to navigate. . In contrast, when I tried his Flex Mode on Instagram, the feature turned on almost instantly and fully utilized the available screen space.

TikTok’s Flex Mode feels a bit cramped and clumsy. Credit: Cecily Mauran / Mashable

On the other hand, Instagram’s flex mode is fully optimized. Credit: Cecily Mauran / Mashable

In general, the Z Flip 4’s dual-screen capability works well in a pinch for jet-setting influencers who don’t have time to edit content on their laptops, but it does feel a bit cramped. If you’re looking for a multitasking powerhouse, Samsung’s Z Fold 4, raved about by Mashable’s Alex Perry, is a better bet.

like looking in the mirror

These days, tech companies are pushing the idea that our smartphones are an extension of our bodies and should be customized as such. Why shouldn’t our phones reflect our style and taste, too? The latest Pixel 6 line doubles down this fall, featuring eye-catching device colors and a UI palette to match your wallpaper. is equipped with Even Apple jumped on the bandwagon this spring by announcing a customizable lock screen in iOS 16.

But Samsung appreciates its approach to free expression. With Z Flip 4 you can customize just about anything. From his four different color schemes for the device, to customizing the cover screen with different clock designs, photos, videos, GIFs, and even his own AR emoji, Samsung has made it all his own. want to bring to

Customize your cover screen with your little animal friends.Credit: Samsung

Z Flip 4 has definitely been rolled out less thanks to these cover screen widgets.Credit: Samsung

There is also a bespoke program that allows users to further customize the design of the Flip 4. For an extra $40, you can change the Z Flip 4’s frame to silver, black, or gold and the body to yellow, white, navy, khaki, or red. But for me, who struggles with basic decisions like what to eat for lunch, this is too much choice.

Don’t get me wrong, I fully support expressing myself. But I think Samsung should have spent a little less time customizing the colors of the Z Flip 4 and a little more time improving the essentials like reducing creases and increasing battery life. I’m sure. Otherwise it just feels like smoke and mirrors.

About creases and battery life

To be fair, the creases are much better. But it’s still there. It doesn’t bother me much when I’m viewing content, but every time I scroll, I notice it and it sends shivers down my spine like something hit my foot in the ocean.

SEE ALSO: The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a no-brainer for Samsung fans.

The Z Flip 4’s battery life has also improved from its predecessor, but there’s definitely room for improvement. I noticed it was down to 67% from a full charge. For a typical day’s use, I usually have about 20% charge left over night. So I was finally surprised by its longevity. This makes sense since it’s a smaller phone than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro Max, which are said to last 16 and 18 hours respectively. That said, the battery life that contends with the big guys will make the Z Flip 4 unstoppable.

Conclusion

Does this mean I am now a member of the BTS Army? Credit: Kyle Cobian / Mashable

Overall, the Samsung Z Flip 4 feels like the most attractive compact foldable ever. Priced at $999, it’s the same as the iPhone 13 Pro and offers similar specs (minus less battery life). And compared to its foldable sibling, the Z Fold 4, which starts at $1,799, it arguably offers far more features. .

The Z Flip 4’s hands-free technology, convenient cover display, multitasking capabilities, and all the customizable features are fun and exciting to explore, but my humble “old age” millennial lifestyle It’s more of a bonus than a necessity for us. However, that doesn’t negate the Flip 4. Just because these features don’t appeal to you much doesn’t mean that many other people will like them. can’t believe it? Just ask his BTS Army, who is 70mm mighty.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mashable.com/review/samsung-galaxy-z-flip-4-review The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos