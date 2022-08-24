Splatoon 3: Hands-on preview and where to pre-order





Splatoon is an online multiplayer shooter delivered in a way only Nintendo can instead engage in realistic violence. Teams of half-child, half-squid engage in a boisterous competition to see who can cover more of the arena with bright, colorful ink. It’s a fun formula that’s accessible enough for casual gamers, packs enough depth for a competitive crowd, and looks set to get even better with the upcoming Splatoon 3 on Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo just got a chance to get hands-on with the long-awaited Ink Shooter. It is currently available for pre-order and will be released on September 9th. We also had a chance to take a closer look at the special edition Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED launching this month. After trying out the single-player campaign for about an hour and engaging in raucous multiplayer matches with fellow participants, I didn’t want to put my controller down. Here are my early impressions and caveats about where to pick up the game.

Where to pre-order Splatoon 3 and Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED

Mike Andronico / CNN

Splatoon 3 is currently available for pre-order at most major retailers ahead of its September 9th release date. Some retailers offer additional perks for early purchasers. Walmart offers 4 different colored neon inkling squid plushies (great for collectors and kids who want something to cuddle). For those who prefer to go digital, Nintendo is offering Double My Nintendo Gold Points on the Nintendo eShop from now until September 30th.

Splatoon 3 with Free Neon Inkling Squid Plush ($59.99 at Walmart) Splatoon 3 with Free Keychain ($59.99 at Best Buy)

It wouldn’t be a big new Nintendo release without limited edition hardware. Die-hard fans can also get their hands on a special Splatoon 3 Edition Nintendo Switch OLED (seen up close). The system dock, Joy-Cons, and even the tablet portion are all adorned with Splatoon-inspired graphics, striking a balance between subtle etching and eye-popping bursts of color. .

Mike Andronico / CNN

I especially love the bluish purple joycons and the yellow/green mix joycons so much that I really wish Nintendo would sell them separately for existing Switch owners.

Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED ($359 at Amazon, Best Buy or GameStop) Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller ($74.99 at GameStop)

The special edition system costs $359 ($10 more than the standard Switch OLED) and unfortunately doesn’t include a copy of Splatoon 3. This is a model with a larger and much more colorful screen than the standard Switch, but this might be the right time to dive in. The -edition Switch is expected to sell out quickly. So have your credit card ready on launch day. And if you want a new controller with a similar aesthetic, his $74.99 Splatoon 3 Switch Pro Controller will launch alongside the game on September 9.

Nintendo

For beginners, Splatoon is a third-person shooter in which you play as Squid Kid, who uses a variety of cool ink spray weapons in human form and can swim in ink in squid form. It delivers a level of movement and creative action unlike any other, while at the same time keeping the Call of Duty crowd competitive. Nintendo hasn’t messed around with Splatoon 3’s formula (or look and feel) much, but so far it doesn’t seem like a bad thing.

I started with the single player story mode of the game. Like previous releases, it offers a series of increasingly challenging (but fairly light) levels to help you get used to the mechanics before jumping online. There’s a basic overarching story here (you play as an agent facing off against a group of vicious octopus creatures called the Octarians), but don’t worry too much. This mode is for you to enjoy and familiarize yourself with the game range of fun cool weapons.

Nintendo

Some of the story levels I played involved shooting down angry Octarians and using weapons to solve light puzzles. Certain stages let you choose your weapon loadout before jumping. More advanced weapons offer higher challenges, but also higher rewards. The classic Splatoon weapon is back, but I was immediately drawn to the new Tri Stringer. You can get really creative with your shots.

Killing a lot of nearby enemies with the Tri Stringer was very satisfying. He could also use his long-range charge shot to hit hard-to-reach places. Overall, my short time in Splatoon 3’s story mode provided some simple but engaging puzzles and fairly rewarding shootouts (admittedly I was taken out by Octarian a few times). rice field). game. But as most Splatoon fans know, it’s all about multiplayer.

Nintendo

After trying out the Solo campaign, my group and I moved to Salmon Run. It’s a team-based co-op mode where you and her three friends fight to keep angry fish away (and collect eggs) and fight in waves of raging encounters. It all felt very similar to how it was done in Splatoon 2. That said, it’s still a lot of fun. Thanks to new boss characters like Slammin Lid, my team and I got creative when it came to finding weaknesses. This mode can be very difficult, and after several failed attempts, the feeling was exhilarating when you finally got through a particularly difficult round.

Nintendo

But for my money, Splatoon is all about the classic 4v4 turf war experience, and that’s the end of the demo. Scrambled to cover the arena with ink was the true thrill of winning and wanting just one more match in defeat. did. It includes new movement options that let you soar walls, jump backwards quickly out of ink, and use fun new weapons like the aforementioned Tri-Stringer and special attacks. It basically lets you mow the opposite with a snow blower. This made for a chaotic and fun time, and I’m especially excited to see how the competitive crowd will take advantage of these new abilities.

Just as important as the gameplay upgrades is the fact that jumping into these modes online is much smoother in Splatoon 3. Salmon Run can now be played at any time instead of a limited event window, and unlike its predecessor, you’ll always be paired with a friend when jumping into a turf war. Splatoon 2’s somewhat erratic multiplayer experience has been one of my biggest problems with it, so I’m particularly excited to have a more frictionless experience when engaging in inky battles online with my buddies. doing.

Nintendo

Splatoon 2 has long been one of the best Nintendo Switch games, and Splatoon 3 makes it even better. The game’s various solo and multiplayer modes feel better than ever and are underpinned by extremely fun new weapons and abilities. The essence of Splatoon is an ever-evolving online experience. This time, it includes several years of new cosmetic items that roll out seasonally, as well as new ways to hang out online and personalize your character. Robbie and a particularly promising three-way Splatfest that should bring some of the most chaotic Splatoon battles to date.

If you’d like to try Splatoon 3 before you buy, you can attend the free Splatfest World Premiere this Saturday (August 27th) from 9am-9pm PT. Just download the free client to your Nintendo Switch and you’re good to go. Stay tuned for more updates as we have even more time to spend on the launch of Splatoon 3.

