New in WhatsApp: How to see status updates in your chat list





Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that will allow users to view status updates from their chat list, reports WABeta Information, the leading independent portal for WhatsApp updates. Did. WhatsApp is now scrambling to improve its privacy features to regain user trust.

According to WABeta Info, the messaging platform has introduced this feature to several beta testers. Normally, to view the status of other users,[ステータス]You have to go to tab. However, this will not always be the case.

What is the WhatsApp Status Tab?

Status tabs are areas of WhatsApp where users can post photos and videos that last up to 24 hours. All meta-owned apps, including Instagram and Facebook, now allow you to post statuses and stories 24 hours a day.

How will the new WhatsApp features change?

The features that were popular on Instagram are now available to WhatsApp users. Here, the person can tap their profile picture to check the contact’s status.

A new feature lets you view a contact’s story without going to the status tab, saving you taps and scrolls.

How to see WhatsApp status updates in chat list?

There’s no rocket science to seeing status updates in your chat list, but here’s how to do it.

Click on any of your contacts. Tap your profile picture. Now you can check for status updates. Or click or tap the contact’s profile picture. You will be redirected to a status update.

“When a contact uploads a new status update, it will also appear within the chat list. To see the status update, just tap on the person’s profile picture!” said WABetaInfo.

What’s new in WhatsApp?

Before adding a native app for Windows, WhatsApp introduced privacy features that allowed users to block screenshots, silently leave groups, and hide their online visibility status.

With WhatsApp looking to improve privacy, it’s been speculated that users may be able to retrieve deleted messages and retrieve important information accidentally deleted.

More users with past participants, reaction previews, admin deletions, status updates in the chat list, ability to retrieve deleted messages using ‘undo’ on tweeted WABetaInfo There are some features coming soon for

Several features for more users, such as past participants, reaction preview, admin deletion, status update in chat list, ability to retrieve deleted messages using “undo” Feature coming soon. https://t.co/POKP51kEo6

— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 23, 2022

With approximately 2 billion monthly active users, the meta-owned platform is getting better and faster every day. The app continues to incorporate the latest features to enhance the overall privacy and security of the app.

WhatsApp features planned for 2022

Below are some of the areas we anticipate will likely be improved or updated by WhatsApp in 2022.

WhatsApp develops communities to improve group communication. Larger group size. Emojis, files, and information sharing can be improved. Updates privacy features that control accessibility. WhatsApp could improve its interface for sharing larger files.

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)

