Invitations will be sent out on September 7th, new iPhones are expected





Invitation to Apple’s September event.

apple

Apple just announced that it will hold a press event on September 7th at 1pm ET to announce the new iPhones.

The launch event will be streamed on Apple’s website. Apple has been hosting pre-recorded virtual launch events since the start of his Covid pandemic in 2020. Apple is also inviting people to watch the launch at its campus in Cupertino, California.

Apple may also announce new Apple Watch and AirPods models at the event. The company is also reportedly prepping new Mac and iPad models, though these may be announced at another of his October events.

Apple will likely release four new iPhone models, dubbed the iPhone 14, which will reportedly include an always-on display, in contrast to the “notch” found on current iPhones.

Analysts will closely monitor prices for Apple’s new lineup to see if Apple has increased prices during periods of supply chain uncertainty and high inflation.

Apple could also announce a new Apple Watch model, possibly called the Series 8. Bloomberg said in July that Apple will also release a more expensive and rugged “Pro” version. Apple could reportedly include body temperature sensors in this year’s models to track sleep and fertility.

Apple usually releases new versions of iOS for iPhones after the September event. This year, the software includes the ability to customize the phone’s lock screen, as well as the ability to undo and edit iMessages sent.

