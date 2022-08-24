Samsung’s new flagship SSD is even more overkill for the PS5





Samsung has announced a new version of its flagship PCIe SSD called the 990 Pro. A PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage device would not only be as fast as theoretically possible, but would also have the option of using a heatsink with RGB lighting (although that version would require a heatsink for an add-on SSD like the PlayStation 5). When upgraded, these lights can be lost behind a layer of textured plastic).

The big selling point of the 990 Pro over its predecessor is that it’s even faster. Sequential reads and writes can perform up to 7,450 MB/s and 6,900 MB/s, respectively, and can achieve 1,400K random read I/O operations. per second (or IOPS). This compares to the 980 Pro’s maximum of 7,000 MB/s sequential read, 5,000 MB/s sequential write, and 1,000K random read IOPS. These speeds aren’t completely unprecedented, but when it comes to write speeds, even the high-end models from WD and Sabrent don’t really come close.

990 is approaching the theoretical limits of PCIe 4.0 SSDs

Impressively, when Samsung upgraded from PCIe 3.0 to 4.0, nowhere near the leap in performance seen in the 970 Pro to 980 Pro. Still, considering how close Samsung got to the theoretical limit of 8,000 MB/s for PCIe 4.0 SSDs at read speeds in the 980s, it’s impressive that it got even closer. For all games except PC and console games, it’s probably a bit overkill. According to Sony, the add-on SSD for the PS5 he only needs to be able to do 5,000 MB/s on sequential reads.

Samsung didn’t immediately respond to The Verges’ question about how it was able to squeeze more speed out of the SSD without upgrading to a newer version of PCIe, but the press release says the 990 Pro has a real task. It states that there is a newly designed controller that handles the . Reads bits from and writes bits to the NAND flash chip. That seems to me the most suspicious. The company says he’s 50% more power efficient than their 980s controllers. Otherwise, the two generations of his SSDs look relatively similar when it comes to DRAM and the actual storage chip used.

What this means in the real world, I’m sure there are some applications where the extra performance of the 990 makes a difference. However, if you’re looking to shave a few seconds off your computer’s boot time or improve your game loading speed, I don’t think there’s much difference with the 980. Please take it to That’s true even if you’re looking to upgrade your somewhat picky PS5. Samsung sells a version of the 980 with the required heatsink.

If you want the latest and greatest cutting-edge performance, or that great RGB heatsink, the 990 Pro is launching in October. Retail prices are $179 for the 1 TB model and $309 for the 2 TB version. (For those counting, that’s $20 and $30 more than the suggested retail price of a comparable 980 Pro model. Inflation certainly hits the tech.) Samsung says 4 TB next year A model appears.

